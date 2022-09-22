ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Teenager pleads guilty to carjacking woman outside her workplace

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

Video released of Mpls. pistol whipping, carjacking 00:31

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday to carjacking a woman outside her workplace in northeast Minneapolis in June.

Shamir Black, 18, also admitted to being involved in two additional carjackings in Golden Valley last spring.

Court documents say that Black and an unidentified accomplice approached a woman and demanded her car keys before Black pushed the woman to the ground and hit her head with a firearm.

Hennepin County

Black assaulted a bystander who attempted to help the carjacking victim. He discharged his weapon in the bystander's direction before getting into the vehicle.

Witnesses pulled Black from the driver's seat of the car. He and his accomplice left the scene on foot.

Officers at the scene found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. A social media video showed Black waving around a gun that matched the one recovered.

Law enforcement took Black into custody while recovering a stolen Volkswagen Jetta from his residence.

Black faces up to 15 years in prison.

Guest
3d ago

Why not put these cons on chain gangs, (ankles bolted to one another), repairing sidewalks, curbs, etc. as an armed guard stands by? I brought this up in a discussion group in Minneapolis & people went nuts (you’re reverting back to slavery!). I consider myself a “conservative Democrat” yet they did this in northern Virginia back in the early 1960’s.

Judith Blakes
3d ago

Teach him a lesson, give him 20yrs. robbery stolen gun car jacking and assault. Probably need more years!

Sick of the spin
2d ago

He used a gun and pulled the trigger..20 years, no plea. If they REALLY wanted to stop crime they would get serious about gun use in crime instead of taking them from regular people.

