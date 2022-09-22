ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Georgia county validates thousands of voters challenged by Trump allies

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GIhqA_0i6FJZq500

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge.

The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb of Atlanta, is led by VoterGA, which backs Donald Trump's false claims that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. Supported by prominent allies of the former president, VoterGA has contested 37,000 voter registrations in the county of about 562,000 active voters.

Similar challenges are taking place in counties across Georgia, which has tight races for governor and U.S. senator on the ballot, and the queries have overwhelmed Gwinnett's elections board.

Voting rights advocates contend the campaign disproportionately targets areas with a higher African-American population. VoterGA disputes that, calling it a lie.

Gwinnett County Elections Supervisor Zach Manifold told the county's election board on Wednesday that a review of the challenges found 15,000 to 20,000 were eliminated from further scrutiny because the process by which those voters had their ballots delivered to them was legitimate.

Manifold said he had been informed just before the meeting that a further 6,275 challenges had been withdrawn by VoterGA.

VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito told Reuters those challenges were withdrawn after a previous review by Gwinnett County determined they were legitimate, leaving a total of around 16,000 pending cases.

"I would be surprised if any more entries were removed (from the voter rolls) prior to the election," Favorito said.

The effort follows Trump's false claims that widespread fraud allowed now-President Joe Biden to win the state and the country as a whole in 2020. Trump's claims have been rejected by multiple courts, state reviews and members of his former administration. read more

This year's voter role challenges are being filed under Georgia's Election Integrity Act of 2021, or SB 202, which made it easier for citizens to question the eligibility of registered voters.

VoterGA volunteers scoured public records to compile their claims, seeking to verify whether voters had improperly registered, moved away, had invalid addresses, or otherwise could not be accounted for.

The group is backed by the American Project, which was founded by former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former Overstock.com Inc Chief Executive Patrick Byrne. The American Project announced in August it would sponsor lawsuits related to claims about the 2020 election in Georgia, including several involving VoterGA and Favorito.

Favorito said he did not vote for Trump and has never met Flynn or Byrne but welcomes their help.

Voting rights advocates including the American Civil Liberties Union and All Voting is Local say that VoterGA is abusing the law, which they say was intended to enable citizens with personal knowledge of an irregularity to report it, such as when a neighbor moves away and is still registered to vote locally.

The group is bringing "tens of thousands of what we would call baseless challenges that take up the resources of offices that really have better things to be doing at this time," said Vasu Abhiraman, senior policy counsel for the ACLU of Georgia.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Heather Timmons and Edmund Klamann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 62

Constitutionalist
3d ago

What about my father and mother in-law that yall sent ballots to when the have been deceased 10 and 7 years respectively. These were sent them and they were democrats! I wish I had kept them so I could share it all over the internet. Of course I disposed of them nit knowing that yall were cheating.

Reply(8)
11
Constitutionalist
3d ago

All the stories in this tabloid are slanted against Trump. They report only negative stuff against the Republican party. People, you call that propaganda. Only the ignorant believe all this crap they post!

Reply
5
Barabara Chaney
3d ago

Donald Trump did what he did 2020 because he wanted to win because he didn't win so now he put stuff out now stuff coming out about him it hops on y'all to believe but you don't get a lot of stuff but y'all don't want to believe you did we seen it y'all blind to see what he did Donald Trump ain't perfect he did stuff that he want to win it's all he did and now you come back and biting me the butt.

Reply
3
Related
CNN

Why Stacey Abrams is a clear underdog in Georgia

The 2022 elections are, so far, shaping up to be better than Democrats had imagined. They're now favored to hold the Senate, and they appear likely to keep their losses in the House below the historical midterm average for the party that controls the White House.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Secretary of State to replace voting equipment following ‘unauthorized access’

ATLATNA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office is replacing election equipment in Coffee County in response to a breach after the 2020 election. The "unauthorized access," which happened two months after the 2020 election, shows "former election officials in Coffee County permitting access by unauthorized individuals to equipment that under Georgia law should have been secured."
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Albany Herald

Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia

ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WRDW-TV

Ga. county’s election equipment being replaced after breach

ATLANTA - Georgia’s elections chief said Friday he’s replacing election equipment in Coffee County because former election officials allowed unauthorized access to it in violation of state laws. “To allay the fears being stoked by perennial election deniers and conspiracy theorists, we’re replacing Coffee County’s election machines,” Georgia...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

From Lawrenceville to the borders of Ukraine, Morsberger has made a difference

Gwinnett County developer Emory Morsberger spent decades helping to change the face of his fast-growing and diversifying community. He spearheaded the redevelopment of downtown Lawrenceville and promoted Community Improvement Districts, public-private partnerships that use self-imposed taxes to make community improvements. He now heads two Gwinnett CIDs.   More recently, he’s been a changemaker on a broader […] The post From Lawrenceville to the borders of Ukraine, Morsberger has made a difference appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Registered Voters#Lawsuits#Politics Local#Election Fraud#Election Local#African American
Cadrene Heslop

Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350

The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reuters

Reuters

605K+
Followers
356K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy