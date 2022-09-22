Read full article on original website
Related
Texas girl hospitalized after allegedly shooting father in murder pact made with friend
Authorities in Parker County, Texas responded to a shooting where they found a 12-year-old girl in a street with a gunshot wound to her head and her father shot inside a house nearby. The girl allegedly plotted with another Texas girl to kill their families and flee to Georgia. KXAS's Lili Zheng report.Sept. 25, 2022.
Former Nevada deputy attorney general accused of 1972 Hawaii murder fighting extradition
77-year-old Tudor Chirila faces second-degree murder charges in connection to the 1972 cold case of Nancy Anderson, who was killed at her Honolulu apartment. The former Nevada deputy attorney general is fighting extradition to Hawaii because he claims his arrest was unconstitutional. KRNV’s Ben Margiott reports.Sept. 26, 2022.
Shots fired in Chuck E. Cheese parking lot during altercation in Florida
Police in Florida are investigating an incident where shots were fired outside of a Chuck E. Cheese during an altercation on Saturday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. "No shooting victims have been located at this time," police said. The sheriff's office received multiple calls about shots fired...
Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case
The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
Fetterman’s clemency crusade draws soft-on-crime attacks from Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race
When Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman took up the cause of Dennis and Lee Horton, long-incarcerated brothers serving life sentences for second-degree murder, he vowed to strenuously advocate for their release, even if it ended his political career. “Even if he lost the next election and every election after that,”...
Suburban Chicago police officer charged with murder in 2020 fatal shooting of Black man
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a Black man and seriously wounding the man’s girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, authorities announced on Thursday. In a news release,...
Watch: Train hits Colorado police car with suspect inside
Horrifying video shows the moments leading up to a police car with a suspect inside getting slammed by a train. The suspect survived but suffered serious injuries. NBC News’ Ron Allen reports. Warning: Some viewers may find the video difficult to watch. Sept. 24, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Puerto Ricans face lack of power and electricity six days after Hurricane Fiona
Puerto Rico is now on the path to recovery after Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the weekend leaving only devastation in its path. NBC News’ Ellison Barber reports on how many residents on the island are facing a lack of major resources like power and water. Sept. 24, 2022.
WGMD Radio
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods’ family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
valleynewslive.com
Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Red Lake man
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019. Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
GOP nominee jokes about 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Tudor Dixon, Michigan’s GOP nominee for governor, joked about a 2020 kidnapping plot against rival Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a pair of campaign events Friday, sparking swift denunciations from Democrats. “The sad thing is that Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
After destruction, Florida Air Force base rebuilds to face effects of climate change
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — In 2018, Hurricane Michael flattened Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle. It was one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. Now, almost four years to the day, the sound of construction adds to the disorienting and sometimes overwhelming sound of fighter jets taking off to run morning drills. Tyndall, a military installation of almost 30,000 acres that once housed almost 3,000 people, is being rebuilt as a first-of-its-kind base meant to withstand stronger storms and the worsening effects of climate change.
Many U.S. veterans land behind bars. A unique, new law may change that.
Tony Miller killed countless enemy forces while deployed in Iraq, where his Army unit captured so many high-value targets that they received a valor award. “Violence was good,” said Miller, a paratrooper, who was sent back to Iraq just 17 days after returning home from his first deployment. “Violence was rewarded.”
KELOLAND TV
Man admits to bringing meth to South Dakota from California
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after South Dakota troopers found two pounds of meth in his car, a 64-year-old man admits to the crime. Brian David Jackson pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Friday. Court documents say he was caught bringing meth from California to western South Dakota – something he admits to doing multiple times.
Woman who took raccoon to North Dakota bar is charged
MADDOCK, N.D. — A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, is facing criminal charges. Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Construction worker in custody after fatally striking Florida deputy in hit-and-run
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference where he announced a construction worker was taken into custody by Florida police after fatally striking a deputy with a front-end loader and leaving the scene. The man was found to be an illegal immigrant, and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.Sept. 23, 2022.
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor's house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban
PHOENIX — Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics across the state will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers. An injunction...
Florida braces as Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen to hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night and reach major hurricane strength early next week, forecasters said. The storm, currently in the Caribbean Sea with maximum sustained winds near 50 mph and higher gusts, is expected to become a major hurricane — meaning a Category 3 — by Monday or Tuesday, forecasters said.
NBC News
503K+
Followers
56K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0