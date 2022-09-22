ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

VTDigger

Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case

The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
valleynewslive.com

Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Red Lake man

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019. Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
NBC News

After destruction, Florida Air Force base rebuilds to face effects of climate change

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — In 2018, Hurricane Michael flattened Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle. It was one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. Now, almost four years to the day, the sound of construction adds to the disorienting and sometimes overwhelming sound of fighter jets taking off to run morning drills. Tyndall, a military installation of almost 30,000 acres that once housed almost 3,000 people, is being rebuilt as a first-of-its-kind base meant to withstand stronger storms and the worsening effects of climate change.
KELOLAND TV

Man admits to bringing meth to South Dakota from California

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly three years after South Dakota troopers found two pounds of meth in his car, a 64-year-old man admits to the crime. Brian David Jackson pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Friday. Court documents say he was caught bringing meth from California to western South Dakota – something he admits to doing multiple times.
NBC News

Woman who took raccoon to North Dakota bar is charged

MADDOCK, N.D. — A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, is facing criminal charges. Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement,...
NBC News

Judge rules that Arizona can enforce near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX — Arizona can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years, a judge ruled Friday, meaning clinics across the state will have to stop providing the procedures to avoid the filing of criminal charges against doctors and other medical workers. An injunction...
