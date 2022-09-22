The House of the Dragon showrunner has sad news for fans who want to see Milly Alcock back on the show.Alcock played the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first five episode of HBO’s prequel spin-off series.Despite praise for Emma D’Arcy’s performance as the adult version of the character in episode six, which aired on Sunday (26 September), viewers had been lamenting the looming departure of Alcock since her debut.Considering 10 years passed in the show between episodes five and six, many fans are holding out hope for a flashback later this season, meaning they would be able to...

TV SERIES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO