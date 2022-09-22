ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Clear the clouds over West Palm's Sunset Lounge

There’s blame to be shared for the delays in assigning a management team for West Palm Beach’s Sunset Lounge jazz ballroom revival. But because the project holds tremendous promise for spurring its neighborhood’s pride and economics — and because it’s a jewel from which the entire city can benefit — we urge the city and qualified contractors to get their acts together for a quick redo of the selection process.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Philanthropy of Marjorie Merriweather Post the Focus of New York City “Paradise Ball” Kick-Off

Dignitaries Attend Kick-off for the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball”. to Benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. West Palm Beach, FL – A kick-off event was held in New York on September 14th to inaugurate the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball” to benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. The stylish soiree was hosted by Susan and Hunter Cushing at their Park Avenue apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
palmbeachillustrated.com

West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns Next Week

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back October 1! Voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country, the GreenMarket will make its triumphant return to the Great Lawn on Clematis Street, where it will continue every Saturday through April 15. This year’s theme, “Sweet Success,” was inspired by the market’s second consecutive victory in a reader’s choice poll as part of USA Today’s “10 Best.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL

Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
WELLINGTON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY WARNS OF HEAVY RAIN, TORNADOES

While Storm Will Not Hit Palm Beach County Directly, Emergency Officials Warning Of Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is warning residents to pay attention to forecasts for Ian, and to be prepared for the potential of tornadic activity and heavy […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Special Report: The Housing Crisis

Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American

Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track

West Palm Beach, along with all of South Florida, is no longer in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Far southern Palm Beach County, most of Broward County and all of Miami-Dade ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
jupitermag.com

Leader of Natural Aesthetic Beauty

Patients seeking to achieve their ideal body or facial aesthetic in West Palm Beach have seen unparalleled results from Pinsky Plastic Surgery. Founded in 1991 by distinguished plastic surgeon Dr. Mark A. Pinsky, the practice is guided by leaders in the specialty of beauty and aesthetics. Pinsky and Dr. Vincent Chavanon appreciate each patient’s unique characteristics and aesthetic goals before developing a beauty plan. This allows them to artistically reveal a patient’s natural beauty, rather than create the all-too-often “overdone” result.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocamag.com

Casa 9 Caviar Bar Opens

There’s a new place in town where you can go to feel fancy or just stop in to indulge in decadent treats. Casa 9 Caviar & Champagne Bar is serving up a luxe collection of champagne sips and caviar. If you’re looking to splurge, order the tasting that includes three caviars and pair it with a bottle of Moët. Its happy hour from Tuesday–Thursday (5-7 p.m.) offers a selection of bubbles by the glass and bites like oysters and salmon roe blini poppers. And now that season is slowly picking up, Casa 9 is also available for private events if you’re looking to level up your party.
LANTANA, FL

