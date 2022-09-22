Read full article on original website
Related
Local officials keeping an eye on Ian as threat to Palm Beach County appears to dim
Local officials were keeping a wary eye on Tropical Storm Ian on Sunday as the system's westward slide appeared to reduce the threat to Palm Beach County. "The Palm Beach County Emergency Operations Center is currently activated to a Level 3, which is enhanced monitoring," the county said in a statement Sunday. "Emergency Management staff...
Clear the clouds over West Palm's Sunset Lounge
There’s blame to be shared for the delays in assigning a management team for West Palm Beach’s Sunset Lounge jazz ballroom revival. But because the project holds tremendous promise for spurring its neighborhood’s pride and economics — and because it’s a jewel from which the entire city can benefit — we urge the city and qualified contractors to get their acts together for a quick redo of the selection process.
Florida Purple Alert issued for missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach
A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen Sunday at around noon in West Palm Beach.
bocaratontribune.com
The Philanthropy of Marjorie Merriweather Post the Focus of New York City “Paradise Ball” Kick-Off
Dignitaries Attend Kick-off for the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball”. to Benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. West Palm Beach, FL – A kick-off event was held in New York on September 14th to inaugurate the Marjorie Merriweather Post’s “Paradise Ball” to benefit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. The stylish soiree was hosted by Susan and Hunter Cushing at their Park Avenue apartment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
palmbeachillustrated.com
West Palm Beach GreenMarket Returns Next Week
The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back October 1! Voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country, the GreenMarket will make its triumphant return to the Great Lawn on Clematis Street, where it will continue every Saturday through April 15. This year’s theme, “Sweet Success,” was inspired by the market’s second consecutive victory in a reader’s choice poll as part of USA Today’s “10 Best.”
Boat owners relieved Ian's track continues to head west
Boat owners in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast say they are relieved the chances of a hurricane hitting our area are becoming less likely.
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
WPBF News 25
Boca Raton animal rescue bringing in more than 100 dogs from Puerto Rico post Hurricane Fiona
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Paul Motz walked into a room at Tri County Animal Rescue and pointed at the puppies in the dozen cages around the room. “These are our Puerto Rico rescues,” Motz said. Motz is a rescue coordinator at Tri County. In the headlines: Tropical Storm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL
Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
Coral disease plaguing reef tract from Martin County to Florida Keys
Jupiter charter fishing boat captain Bill Taylor says he's concerned about the reef and coral in it off of the Palm Beach County coastline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IAN: PALM BEACH COUNTY WARNS OF HEAVY RAIN, TORNADOES
While Storm Will Not Hit Palm Beach County Directly, Emergency Officials Warning Of Issues… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County is warning residents to pay attention to forecasts for Ian, and to be prepared for the potential of tornadic activity and heavy […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPTV
Palm Beach County animal shelter looking for foster families to care for pets during storm
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Storm preparations are officially underway at the Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shelter and employees there need your help. They’re looking for foster care families who are willing to house a dog or a cat for the next few days. It's...
bocamag.com
Special Report: The Housing Crisis
Almost everyone in Boca Raton and Delray Beach has a story about the pandemic-era South Florida real estate market that a Palm Beach Post reporter this summer called “unhinged.”. Here’s one:. Last October, a house on the El Rio canal in southeast Boca Raton sold for $2.2 million....
bocamag.com
Bonds on the Ballot in Delray, and a New Doc’s All American
Two major bond referendums will be on the Delray Beach ballot in March. One will ask voters to approve $100 million for public safety improvements, including a new police station. The other will be a $20 million plan to upgrade recreation, focusing on Atlantic Dunes and Catherine Strong parks. The...
Will Hurricane Ian hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track
West Palm Beach, along with all of South Florida, is no longer in the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Hurricane Ian, forecasters said. Although it is still days away, the system is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday morning. A state of emergency is in effect for nearly the entire state. Far southern Palm Beach County, most of Broward County and all of Miami-Dade ...
jupitermag.com
Leader of Natural Aesthetic Beauty
Patients seeking to achieve their ideal body or facial aesthetic in West Palm Beach have seen unparalleled results from Pinsky Plastic Surgery. Founded in 1991 by distinguished plastic surgeon Dr. Mark A. Pinsky, the practice is guided by leaders in the specialty of beauty and aesthetics. Pinsky and Dr. Vincent Chavanon appreciate each patient’s unique characteristics and aesthetic goals before developing a beauty plan. This allows them to artistically reveal a patient’s natural beauty, rather than create the all-too-often “overdone” result.
Experts warn of rapid intensification of storm that could hit landfall in Florida next week
The Caribbean Sea is brewing a tropical cyclone that has the Florida Peninsula in its crosshairs, and forecasters warning of a rapid intensification that could slingshot the system to major hurricane strength as it nears the Sunshine State. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the disturbance dubbed Tropical Depression Nine was still gaining strength...
bocamag.com
Casa 9 Caviar Bar Opens
There’s a new place in town where you can go to feel fancy or just stop in to indulge in decadent treats. Casa 9 Caviar & Champagne Bar is serving up a luxe collection of champagne sips and caviar. If you’re looking to splurge, order the tasting that includes three caviars and pair it with a bottle of Moët. Its happy hour from Tuesday–Thursday (5-7 p.m.) offers a selection of bubbles by the glass and bites like oysters and salmon roe blini poppers. And now that season is slowly picking up, Casa 9 is also available for private events if you’re looking to level up your party.
Comments / 0