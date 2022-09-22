MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — 21-year-old Nicholas Zerlot died from a possible fentanyl overdose Friday morning in Theodore. Through their investigation, the sheriff's office discovered Zerlot had picked up the drugs in Mississippi and distributed it to people before trying the drugs himself. Law enforcement is now warning people who may have picked up from Zerlot not to consume or sell the tainted drugs.

