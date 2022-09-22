ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

WPMI

Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim later died in the hospital, succumbing...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Friday morning, City of Mobile Public Works team members placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an approximately 20-foot area above the bulkheads. As a precaution, this area will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future as needed repairs are made.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MCSO: Drug distributor possibly overdosed on fentanyl in Theodore

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — 21-year-old Nicholas Zerlot died from a possible fentanyl overdose Friday morning in Theodore. Through their investigation, the sheriff's office discovered Zerlot had picked up the drugs in Mississippi and distributed it to people before trying the drugs himself. Law enforcement is now warning people who may have picked up from Zerlot not to consume or sell the tainted drugs.
THEODORE, AL
WPMI

Soft open held for The Historic Avenue Cultural Center

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today many residents celebrated the re-opening of one of Mobile's most historic buildings. What was once the 1931 segregated library downtown is revitalized. It's now named the Historic Avenue Cultural Center. A place to learn about the rich African American history here in Mobile. "So,...
MOBILE, AL

