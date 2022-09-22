Read full article on original website
Baldwin Co roundabout at intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 completed
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Highway Department announces today that the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 has been completed. Beginning today Friday, September 23, 2022, the intersection at County Road 32 and County Road 13 will...
Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim later died in the hospital, succumbing...
Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
Section of Cooper Riverside Park closed for repairs
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Friday morning, City of Mobile Public Works team members placed barricades in Cooper Riverside Park to cordon off an approximately 20-foot area above the bulkheads. As a precaution, this area will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future as needed repairs are made.
Baldwin County monitoring the potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ian will be churning up gulf waters and potentially creating dangerous rip currents at our area beaches. Beachgoers are enjoying the nice weather on the gulf coast but in the next few days, water rescue crews are asking folks to be on alert when going in the water.
MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
Student arrested after threats posted against St. Michael Catholic School in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, ALA. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police say a St. Michael Catholic High School student has been arrested in connection to a threat made against the school. Police have confirmed student Richard Favret is in custody with charges pending. We cannot talk about an individual student. The matter is being...
Jo Bonner inaugurated as USA President, talks plans to improve enrollment, diversity
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jo Bonner was formally introduced on Friday as the 4th President of the University of South Alabama. The former US representative took office in January, but was officially sworn in on a stage inside the Mitchell Center. It was an inauguration full of familiar faces,...
MCSO: Drug distributor possibly overdosed on fentanyl in Theodore
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — 21-year-old Nicholas Zerlot died from a possible fentanyl overdose Friday morning in Theodore. Through their investigation, the sheriff's office discovered Zerlot had picked up the drugs in Mississippi and distributed it to people before trying the drugs himself. Law enforcement is now warning people who may have picked up from Zerlot not to consume or sell the tainted drugs.
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Mobile Police granted bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Valeido Davidson was granted bond Friday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling after allegedly opening fire on two Mobile Police officers Tuesday night. Mobile District Judge Zack Moore set bond at $100,000 for each attempted murder charge and $30,000 for...
Soft open held for The Historic Avenue Cultural Center
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today many residents celebrated the re-opening of one of Mobile's most historic buildings. What was once the 1931 segregated library downtown is revitalized. It's now named the Historic Avenue Cultural Center. A place to learn about the rich African American history here in Mobile. "So,...
Annual MPD vs. MFRD basketball game at Davidson High School, first time since 2019
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In an effort to engage kids with first responders, Fonde Elementary hosted it's first annual basketball game at Davidson High School since 2019, with a match-up between the Mobile Police Department and the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. "Any time we kind of play in a friendly...
