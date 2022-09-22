Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho To Halt Sale Of CBD Oil For Pets; Stock Up Now Twin Falls
Those southern Idaho pet owners that use CBD oil or hemp products to treat pets for various ailments will no longer see the products on Idaho store shelves beginning November 1, 2022. The Idaho Department of Agriculture recently deemed CBD oil unsafe for use on pets, and therefore state stores...
Careless Twin Falls Pet Owners Are Ruining Area Trails For Others
When it comes to living in Twin Falls, I honestly can't think of too much to complain about. I will say that I totally agree with one area resident who recently shared her opinion on area pet owners that seem to be contributing to the dirtying of several Twin Falls trails and recreation sites.
12 TV Shows And Movies That Nailed Fat Characters And 11 That Totally Failed
Please, no more fat suits.
The Burley Straw Maze Is An Epic Family Fall Adventure Opening Soon
The Burley Straw Maze and Pumpkin Patch are a must-go each fall, especially if you have a family. There is always so much to do and it never disappoints! Honestly, every event that the Burley Straw Maze puts on is a must-go. But the fall attraction opens soon. Burley Straw...
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0