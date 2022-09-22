ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Student Arrested For Alleged Nuclear Reactor Threat Before Football Game Versus San Diego State

 3 days ago
A University of Utah student has been arrested after police say she threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if the school's football team didn't win against San Diego State.

On Saturday, Utah hosted San Diego State in a game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Prior to the game getting underway, the student allegedly "posted threats of violence" on the Yik Yak social media app. Police claim she said that "if the football team did not win the game, (she) was going to detonate the nuclear reactor that is located in the University of Utah causing a mass destruction," according to KSL,com.

The 21-year-old woman was booked at the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for allegedly making the threat of terrorism.

According to the report, police also noted that the woman does have the knowledge of how the reactor works and "is aware of where the reactor is located and attends class in the same building where the reactor is housed."

In August, a 19-year-old University of Utah student was arrested for a similar crime after making a bomb threat on the Yik Yak app. The student directed that specific threat towards the Spencer Fox Eccles Business Building on campus. When the student was arrested, he maintained that the threat was a joke and that he never planned on following through with it.

Utah did defeat San Diego State, 35-7, last Saturday after quarterback Cam Rising threw four touchdown passes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Nuclear Reactor#Rice Eccles Stadium#The University Of Utah#Ksl#Cbs Interactive Inc
