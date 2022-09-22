ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

LPSO searching for endangered missing 11-year-old girl last seen Sept. 19

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — According to a Facebook post, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing for the third time this year.

Angie Lizbeth Aguilera-Mejia, 11, was last seen in the 1300 block of Roper Drive around midnight on Sept. 19. She is described as standing 5’2″ tall, and weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Aguilera-Mejia was previously reported missing on March 28 and Sept. 10 of this year. Both times, she was found safe within a couple of days.

If you see Aguilera-Mejia, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 345-6098, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette aArish Sheriff App.

Comments / 13

Shelly Ward
3d ago

This is the third time this 11 yr old has gone missing for a few days. She has a heck of a lot of makeup on for her age. They need to be looking hard at her home life to figure out why she has disappeared so many times recently...🤔😔

Itzell Camacho
3d ago

shes been seen with a 17 year old male ..in case yall dont know in her home country there is not age law so the parents most likely know who she is with just not were they are !

Camie Daigle
3d ago

A lot of make up on a 12 yr old. Did she run away or did someone take her? Looks like she thinks she’s older

