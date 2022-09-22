ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

spectrumnews1.com

2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
LANCASTER, CA
spectrumnews1.com

California governor urges overhaul of Democrats' strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats' political strategy on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”. What You Need...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gained strength over the Caribbean and was forecast to become a major hurricane soon days as it tracked toward the state. DeSantis had initially issued the emergency...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Tiny home village for families opens in Baldwin Park

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (CNS) — Officials celebrated the grand opening a 16-unit family bridge housing project in Baldwin Park Saturday that will cater to the needs of families with children experiencing homelessness. Serenity Homes is the second tiny home village in Baldwin Park, following the opening of the 25-unit...
BALDWIN PARK, CA

