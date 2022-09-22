Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Hot Drop: How Apex Legends Mobile Fits Into Apex Legends' Lore
Hot Drop is GameSpot's Apex Legends column, in which Jordan Ramée takes a closer look at Respawn's battle royale to provide additional insight into the game's evolution, as well as dive deeper into its episodic storytelling and characters. Man, I haven't written a Hot Drop in a hot minute....
Gamespot
GTA 6 Gets Unofficial Map Following Leaks | GameSpot News
While Rockstar has been busy sweeping the internet clean of any early gameplay, fans have been busy piecing together a map of GTA 6’s location based on clues from that leaked footage. The project is reminiscent of a fan-made GTA V map created by GTA Forum users, who used the game's promotional footage and screenshots to get an early view of Los Santos. This time, the bare-bones map is being created using in-game coordinates displayed in the leak to figure out where each location sits in relation to the rest of them. These cartographers have had to get creative in order to get around Rockstar's copyright restrictions, with much of the main GTA Forums discussion working out how to most accurately map the leaked content without including images that can't be posted in the community. Other projects hosted outside the forums have more complete maps in the works, including mini-map segments taken from the leaked footage. One map posted by Church of GTA includes some speculative roads and borders, as well as the more concrete details taken from the leaks.
Gamespot
WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Classic Devs Talk Server Woes, The Dungeon Finder Debate, And Heroic+ Dungeons
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is nearly here, and far from the calm before the storm, the weeks leading up to Blizzard's re-release of the beloved expansion have, for various reasons, been a flurry of emotions ranging from wild anticipation to deep frustration within the game's dedicated community.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Update 6.2.0.6 Brings Some Tweaks To The Crucible, King's Fall Raid, And More
The latest Destiny 2 hotfix is here, bringing in some changes to the Crucible, King's Fall Raid, and some other gameplay tweaks too. The new update makes a couple of changes to the Crucible. Map frequency weighting for Disjunction and Cathedral of Dusk has been adjusted Although the patch notes don't specify how, anecdotally, both were very common sight. An issue that saw players unable to progress the weekly Crucible challenge in the Crucible labs has also been fixed.
Gamespot
Riot Discusses Its Diversity Efforts For Wild Rift And The Power Spike Update
League of Legends: Wild Rift was released in October 2020 and has already amassed more than 20 million average monthly players. Wild Rift takes many favorites from League of Legends proper such as Ahri, Senna, Lucian, Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn to name a few, and lets players use them in mobile team matches. If you're unfamiliar, Wild Rift works from the core League of Legends as a pivotal foundation but employs mechanics, game length, and even character choices differently from the PC game.
Gamespot
New Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller Comes With Free Game
Earlier this week, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130. If you're interested in the premium controller, your best bet is to buy it at eBay via Antonline right now. Antonline, an official Microsoft seller, is offering free digital copies of Watch Dogs: Legion with the purchase of the controller. Quantities are limited, so you should act fast if you're interested.
Gamespot
TheRedFlames
Covering the latest features from Dota 2 world. Best builds, items, reviews, all here!https://www.gamersdecide.com/articles/dota-2-best-night-stalker-buildshttps://www.gamersdecide.com/articles/dota-2...
Gamespot
Ska Band Half Past Two Releases Music Video Shot Entirely In The Sims 3
Move over, AMVs--The Sims music videos are what's hot right now and Orange County ska band Half Past Two is out to prove it. Earlier today, the ska ensemble released their music video for "Curtain Call," which was shot entirely in The Sims 3. The music video kicks off with...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Pixel chan
Gamespot
A Casino For Kids - Is It Time To Ban Loot Boxes? | MindGames
From FIFA to Star Wars, the mass adoption of loot boxes is one of the most controversial things to happen to mainstream gaming in the last 15 years. But despite consistent fears of their mechanical similarities to gambling, and their potential to cause harm to vulnerable players, they remain a profitable means of monetisation for hundreds of games.
Gamespot
Five Years Of Reporting From The Last City - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Gamespot
Planked! Survive & Thrive
Gamespot
Haunted Girls
Gamespot
YuGiOh Master Duel Deck Guide: Best Cards After Banlist
Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel continues to thrive, since our last banlist guide. With more players joining each month, the game having in-game events that have implemented special rulings, and the continual release of new cards and packs such as the Adventurer Token engine, it's a good time to be a Master Duel player. This game is the best way to play a digital Yu-Gi-Oh format thanks to the many quality-of-life additions based on card usage, modes, rewards, and more.
Gamespot
Move Over, Dark Souls: The From Software Title Inspiring A New Wave Of Games Is King's Field
Few games are as influential to the modern gaming world as King's Field, From Software's 1994 PlayStation 1 dungeon crawler. Almost every game in From Software's catalog owes something to King's Field. The studio iterated on King's Field's dark fantasy setting, unrelenting difficulty, and hands-off storytelling until eventually spawning Demon's Souls and, most recently, Elden Ring. Without King's Field, there is no Armored Core, Sekiro, or any of the vast swathes of games from other studios inspired by From Software's now-prolific catalog.
Kylie Munnich Hired as CEO of Australia’s Goalpost Pictures
Veteran film executive Kylie Munnich has joined leading Australian independent producer Goalpost Pictures as its CEO. She takes up the newly-created position from Nov. 1, 2022, after recently departing from Screen Queensland, which she headed for the past three years. Prior to Screen Queensland, Kylie worked as a scripted sales and co-production executive for Seven Studios, Australia. Before that, she was senior VP for distribution Asia-Pacific for Sonar Entertainment overseeing sales for premium drama series such as Tom Hardy’s “Taboo” and Pierce Brosnan’s “The Son.” Munnich returned to Australia in late 2016, after five years in London to take the Sonar role. Her...
Gamespot
MultiVersus - Rick Sanchez Cinematic Reveal Trailer
In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Bugs Bunny & Arya Stark! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy.
Gamespot
Hyper Demon Review - Slayer
Doom might be the most renowned shooter that launched in 2016, but the year also played host to another exceptional one: Devil Daggers. With a focus on the most basic attributes of a shooter, Devil Daggers shone with its extreme difficulty and exceptionally high skill ceiling, inviting run after run for hours on end. In many ways, Hyper Demon, the next game from developer Sorath, is the logical next step of that formula. It's every bit as grueling and engrossing, with even more mechanics to wrap your head around during its intense but short runs. It's also far more approachable than Devil Daggers ever was, making its compelling action more inviting.
Gamespot
The Best Disney Games Of All Time
Disney has some of the most recognizable characters in the world, and it's regularly putting out new movies and TV series that immediately create pop culture icons. The likes of Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have been progressively joined by a wide variety of other great and memorable characters, whether it's from TV shows like Darkwing Duck and Gargoyles or its prestige array of big-screen fairy tale adaptations like The Little Mermaid and Cinderella. And where there's valuable, beloved characters, there will be adaptations into other mediums like books, toys, and of course, video games.
