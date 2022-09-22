ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Habersham County, GA
Athens, GA
Crime & Safety
Habersham County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Clarkesville, GA
City
Tallulah Falls, GA
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 26 - Oct. 2

ATLANTA - We're ushering in autumn with a ton of exciting adventures perfect for family, friends or flings. Find out how to book these fun events and many more all happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video: Raccoons spotted in Decatur neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Some furry little animals were spotted in a metro Atlanta neighborhood recently. An officer with the Decatur Police Department captured multiple raccoons standing on a tree in the Rosewalk neighborhood. Once the mammals realized were spotted, they fled through the trees. Raccoons are nocturnal, so...
DECATUR, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show

ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Collier
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

4-year-old stabbed in Lawrenceville, uncle charged

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A four-year-old was found stabbed Sunday morning. Police believe the child's uncle may be to blame. At 8 a.m., Gwinnett County police responded to a call about an injured child on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville. According to officers, the little boy was stabbed in his abdomen.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Front Office#Georgia Bulldogs#Chrysler
fox5atlanta.com

Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ELLIJAY, GA
WGAU

Athens reacts to pending Grit closure

Athens’ iconic Grit restaurant—a staple on Prince Avenue for the past 36 years—says it is closing after October 7, two weeks from tonight. The owners, in a statement, blame in part the impact of the coronavirus pandemic for their inability to continue operations in Athens. From WSB...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

The Fast Lane: How authorities reconstruct an accident

Many of our Fast Lane features have focued on things that cause traffic accidents, but this month the focus is on what happens after a crash. Law enforcement officials are not only tasked with clearing an accident scene, but also with determining how an accident occurred. That aspect of the field is known as accident reconstruction, and Hall County Sheriff's Office Sgt. John Morgan said it requires its own separate training from standard police work.
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy