fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth police are asking for your help in locating a missing boy out of Gwinnett County. Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say Ayling was last seen September...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Sept. 26 - Oct. 2
ATLANTA - We're ushering in autumn with a ton of exciting adventures perfect for family, friends or flings. Find out how to book these fun events and many more all happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do...
Video: Raccoons spotted in Decatur neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Some furry little animals were spotted in a metro Atlanta neighborhood recently. An officer with the Decatur Police Department captured multiple raccoons standing on a tree in the Rosewalk neighborhood. Once the mammals realized were spotted, they fled through the trees. Raccoons are nocturnal, so...
Details still sketchy in case of Athens mom found dead in Habersham Co
Deputies say the burned and naked remains of an Athens woman were found in Habersham County after she reportedly sent thousands in cash to her daughter and told her that “they won’t let me go.”. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Habersham County where Deborah Todd Collier’s body...
WXIA 11 Alive
Star UGA player facing 7 charges, including DUI, jail records show
ATHENS, Ga. — Hours after the Georgia Bulldogs beat Kent State, one of their star defensive backs was arrested on seven misdemeanor charges, including one for driving under the influence, our news partners at UGASports.com found in an Athens Clarke County online jail report. Sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard...
Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
CBS 46
Family demands answers after a man was brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he...
howafrica.com
Georgia Bus Driver Arrested And Charged After Pushing Two Black Children | Video
As students in school, we’ve all heard teachers say, “keep your hands to yourself.” Not adhering to that advice is coming with life-changing consequences for a bus driver. Morgan County, Georgia, school bus driver James O’Neil reportedly has been arrested and charged with two counts of simple...
fox5atlanta.com
4-year-old stabbed in Lawrenceville, uncle charged
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A four-year-old was found stabbed Sunday morning. Police believe the child's uncle may be to blame. At 8 a.m., Gwinnett County police responded to a call about an injured child on Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville. According to officers, the little boy was stabbed in his abdomen.
Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
Rusty Lynn wishes that his uncle had given deputies in northeast Georgia another choice....
fox5atlanta.com
Third man arrested in coach's murder at Gwinnett QuikTrip, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a third, and possibly final, suspect in connection to a botched car-jacking at a Peachtree Corners gas station that led to the deadly shooting of a high school football coach. The Gwinnett County Police Department said U.S. Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies...
Apple picking in North Georgia 2022
ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
Athens reacts to pending Grit closure
Athens’ iconic Grit restaurant—a staple on Prince Avenue for the past 36 years—says it is closing after October 7, two weeks from tonight. The owners, in a statement, blame in part the impact of the coronavirus pandemic for their inability to continue operations in Athens. From WSB...
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
accesswdun.com
The Fast Lane: How authorities reconstruct an accident
Many of our Fast Lane features have focued on things that cause traffic accidents, but this month the focus is on what happens after a crash. Law enforcement officials are not only tasked with clearing an accident scene, but also with determining how an accident occurred. That aspect of the field is known as accident reconstruction, and Hall County Sheriff's Office Sgt. John Morgan said it requires its own separate training from standard police work.
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
