downriversundaytimes.com
Dearborn children can receive free monthly books from birth to age 5
DEARBORN – Because of a $2.8 million endowment that Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud secured while a state representative, all children in Dearborn can receive free monthly books from birth to age 5. The city’s partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library allows parents of each eligible child to order...
wcsx.com
Westland’s Halloween Secret – Hush
It’s a secret I have to share… Westland’s Halloween secret: Hush Haunted Attraction in Westland. I had a chance to preview this place and I think it’s pretty genius. Hush is a haunted house with TONS of fun (and scary) characters plus three secret bars. I made my way through the haunted attraction, hidden speak-easy or three and landed at Legendary Axe…where I practiced my axe-throwing skills in case the zombie apocalypse really does happen. PS: I think their food is delicious.
Funky art, free cider and a Black film fest: 5 things to do in metro Detroit
Fall into the new season with autumn-themed, family-friendly community events, a funky art fair, a pair of film fests or the final weekend of the Detroit auto show. The auto show, including new outdoor elements at Hart Plaza where admittance is free, runs through Sept. 25 at Huntington Place and surrounding areas.
downriversundaytimes.com
Lincoln Park celebrates centennial plus-one due to COVID delay
LINCOLN PARK – Despite a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln Park will celebrate its centennial the evening of Oct. 1 at Lincoln Park High School, 1701 Champaign Road. The Village of Lincoln Park, which was established in 1921, was formed from a corner of Ecorse...
loyaltylobby.com
Compensation Clinic: Hyatt Place Detroit Auburn Hills – What A Terrible Hotel!
This week the Compensation Clinic case recapitulates a stay at the Hyatt Place Detroit, Auburn Hills, where one of our readers had a really bad stay. Remember that you can always email us, send a message via Facebook or use Twitter and include photos too. We’ll try to cover a Compensation Clinic case here regularly.
City of Westland hosts electronics recycling drop off event
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Westland hosted their first "Westland Electronics Recycling Drop Off Day" at the Westland Recycle Center."This is our way to take care of that niche in recycling," says Craig Brown, Chief Innovation Officer for the city of Westland.When discussing recycling, it isn't all plastic and cardboard. The city encourages people looking to get rid of their old power chords, computers, televisions and anything electronic. Westland has partnered with the Grand Rapids based Dedicated Recycling Company to make this event come together.Brown says the city has been focusing on their Mission Green Initiative in an effort to make the community more sustainable. Brown mentioned the turnout is impressive and he's seen electronics he couldn't have even imagined people having. "I've seen stuff today that's been ridiculous. Like I saw microwaves from the early seventies, I saw old 1960s ham radio. I mean, if it's electronics, we love it. And we're recycling them," says Brown.The drop off hours were from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24th. Brown says he hopes to see more drop offs like this in the future.
Cars & Coffee Detroit to be held on Saturday, September 24th
Cars, Coffee & The Motown Sound will feature over 60 classic cars and the chance for Motown fans and car lovers to connect over their love of cars and Motown stars.
hourdetroit.com
6 Things to Do This Weekend (Sept. 23-25)
Beloved for ’80s hits like “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You,” this Southern rock group led by vocalist and guitarist Don Barnes has sold 20 million albums worldwide. More than four decades after the band’s inception, Barnes and company continue to bring bombastic, high-energy live performances to more than 100 U.S. cities every year. $45+. Sept. 23. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, Detroit; musichall.org.
dbusiness.com
WGPR Enduring Legacy Gala 2022
The WGPR Historical Society hosted its annual Enduring Legacy Gala on Saturday, Sept. 10, at The ICON building along Detroit’s riverfront near Belle Isle. The event is a celebration of the legacy of Black people in the media from the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of the first Black-owned television station in the continental U.S. — WGPR-TV. The event raised funds for the expansion of the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum and Media Center and featured special guest Stephen A. Smith, ESPN sports commentator and media personality. The society presented its inaugural Enduring Legacy Awards to four Detroiters who have promoted diversity, equity, and inclusion in their careers: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan; Arn Tellem, vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons; Greg Kelser, former NBA player and current Detroit Pistons TV color commentator; and Amyre Makupson, former WGPR, WKBD, and WWJ TV anchor. A posthumous award will be presented to the family of WGPR’s founder, William V. Banks. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Arab American News
Detroit Metropolitan Airport seeking concession workers at job fair
ROMULUS – The Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA), which operates Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), is hosting a job fair on behalf of its concessionaires. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Nomads Building – 10100 Middlebelt Road in Romulus.
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
detroitfashionnews.com
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
HometownLife.com
McAllister's Deli set to open first metro Detroit location in Westland
People who live and work in Westland are about to have one more option during lunchtime. McAllister's Deli, a fast-casual sandwich chain, plans to open its first metro Detroit location in Westland next year. The company recently received the necessary approvals from Westland's city council to break ground this coming March.
'Halloween' actor who played Michael Myers to help open haunted theatre in Birmingham
Actor James Jude Courtney, best known for the iconic role of Michael Myers in the "Halloween" franchise, will be in metro Detroit next week to cut the ribbon on a new haunted walk-through experience at the Birmingham 8 theater. The "Ghosts on the Balcony" experience at the historic theater, which was purchased by Emagine Entertainment last year, will be open through October. ...
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
fox2detroit.com
Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
Detroit church robbed of donations set to be raffled during fundraiser
Volunteers at St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church in Detroit's Poletown neighborhood say they were robbed earlier this week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
