Johnny Depp Is Dating A UK Lawyer From His Defamation Trial & She Was Married When They Met

By Sameen Chaudhry
 3 days ago
Johnny Depp seems to have moved on from his high-profile divorce with ex-wife Amber Heard and is now dating a lawyer, if a recent report is to be believed.

But hang on; it's not Camille Vasquez, with whom Depp was heavily shipped by his fans on the internet during the trial proceedings.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is dating UK lawyer Joelle Rich and apparently, “their chemistry is off the charts,” according U.S. Weekly.

“It’s serious between them. They are the real deal,” the report claimed.

Rich was one of the lawyers who represented Depp during his 2018 UK libel lawsuit, which he lost.

She wasn’t part of the legal team representing Depp in his defamation trial held in Virginia earlier this year, but Depp's latest love interest was still present in the courtroom to express “support”.

The two reportedly used to meet in hotel rooms during the begging stage of their relationship, but that’s not even the real tea.

Rich was allegedly married when she first met Depp, but has, since then, separated from her husband and is in the process of getting divorced. She shares two children with the estranged spouse.

During the high-profile defamation trial that Depp won earlier this summer, rumours linked him with Vasquez from his US defamation lawsuit. But it turns out that the speculations just had the wrong lawyer on the radar.

Rich is a partner at the London law firm, Schillings Partners and is described as having “a wealth of expertise in libel, privacy and copyright disputes” on the company website.

“I specialise in helping people and companies in the public eye protect their privacy and reputations, mainly at times of crisis,” says Rich’s LinkedIn description. “I regularly handle media attention during particularly sensitive and unpredictable periods.”

Depp made his first public and televised appearance since the trial at the VMAs, in August, and is due to make his on-screen comeback as King Louis XV in next year's Jeanne du Barry.

The internet is abuzz about Depp's renewed love life, but either party is yet to confirm or deny the latest reports. We'll keep an eye out for this one, in case of further developments.

