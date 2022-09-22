ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Anthony Richardson still doesn't have a TD pass in 2022

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299FOj_0i6FGNsu00

Despite his lofty potential, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has stumbled out of the gates a bit.

Even in the Gators’ upset win over then-No. 7 Utah in their season opener, Richardson did most of his damage on the ground. After back-to-back forgettable performances in a loss to Kentucky and a near-loss to USF, Richardson’s still having a hard time finding success through the air.

Through three games so far this season, Richardson has thrown four interceptions, and not a single touchdown pass.

There’s still plenty to like about Richardson’s skill set, talent and potential, but it’s clear that he’s still got plenty of development to go through before he’s ready to make the successful leap to the next level as a potential franchise quarterback.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

Action started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play featured multiple big-time matchups. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks’ offensive line now sits as nation’s No. 1 team in one key stat

Coming into the 2022 college football season, we all knew the Oregon Ducks’ offensive line would be a huge strength of the team. Now through four games, the numbers bear that out. The biggest number where the line is concerned is zero, which is the number of times quarterback Bo Nix has been sacked. Oregon is the only team in the country not to allow a quarterback sack. The big test was this past Saturday at Washington State, which had 15 sacks through a trio of contests. After Oregon rolled through Pullman, they still have 15. “Those guys went down and executed,” Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Miami Dolphins handled their business and proved they're for real -- and also a bit lucky

First thing first; Tua Tagovailoa probably should not have returned to Week 3’s game. The NFL’s concussion protocol has a specific clause labeling players who showcase the kind of motor instability — i.e. the stumbling and sudden lack of balance Tagovailoa displayed after his head bounced off the turf late in the second quarter — as “No-Go” players.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

A costly lapse in judgment by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones was a big topic of discussion following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. On third down, with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Nick Bolton recorded an 8-yard sack on Matt Ryan. The defense would have given the offense the ball with a 17-13 lead and a chance to close out the game. After the play was over, officials threw a flag when Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Colts QB Matt Ryan were face-to-face jawing at each other. Unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Jones, giving the Colts an automatic first down. It extended the drive, allowing Indy an opportunity to march down the field and score, which the Colts took full advantage of.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pff College#Gators#Usf
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opinion: Don’t blame Cam Little or KJ Jefferson for Arkansas’ loss

Where would Arkansas be without quarterback KJ Jefferson? Not sitting at 3-1. Not three inches from being 4-0 with Alabama visiting in a week. Jefferson remains one of the best quarterbacks in the country and against the Aggies, he had all three of Arkansas’ touchdowns: two through the air and one on the ground. Yes, it should have been two on the ground. But, seriously, what are the odds the big man who is nearly impossible to bring down with one player would fumble? Then, for Texas A&M to take it back 97 yards? C’mon. It was a freak play. And the same...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders become NFL's lone winless team

Well, this isn’t a story I thought I would be writing before the season. The Raiders are 0-3. And now they are the *only* team in the NFL without a win. Coming into this weekend, there were six teams without a win — the Panthers, Colts, Bengals, Titans, Raiders, and Falcons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the Eagles are saying after 24-8 win over Commanders in Week 3

The Eagles are 3-0 and starting to position themselves well after a dominant 24-8 win over the Commanders in which the defense sacked former teammate Carson Wentz 9 times. DeVonta Smith caught eight passes for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, while Jalen Hurts was 22 of 35 for 340 yards and three touchdown passes, one each to Smith, A.J. Brown, and Dallas Goedert.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot after USC struggles to put away Beavers

It was nearly a disastrous week for the Pac-12 conference, but the top teams prevailed, keeping the chances for a College Football Playoff berth alive and well. The marquee game of the weekend was between the No. 7 USC Trojans and the Oregon State Beavers. It certainly lived up to the billing. Lincoln Riley’s squad needed a late score to secure the 3-point win over a dangerous Beavers squad that will likely find a way into the top 25 this week. Will USC see its ranking fall after struggling to put away the Beavers? Up north, the No. 18 Oregon Ducks avoided...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report Card: Grading Penn State’s Week 4 performance vs. Central Michigan

Not every game has to be as pretty as the last two weeks had been for Penn State. Sometimes you have to find a way to adjust to a bit of adversity, and the Nittany Lions did that on Saturday in their Week 4 win against Central Michigan. After jumping out to a 14-0 lead on the visiting Chipewas, Penn State found itself in a tied game in the second quarter and in need of a spark to rejuvenate the momentum. They got it in from one of their freshman running backs and the defense forced four turnovers to help prevent...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Mack Brown said after the Week 4 loss to Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels had the chance to go 4-0 on the year and an opportunity to get a big win over a power five opponent when they hosted Notre Dame on Saturday in Chapel Hill. They jumped out to an early 7-0 lead with Josh Downs catching a touchdown pass in his return. Then it all went to hell. UNC’s defense struggled again as they allowed 45 points to a Notre Dame team that was 1-2 and struggling entering this game. It was flat-out embarrassing once again, with no disrespect to the Fighting Irish. But here we are. UNC now sits at 3-1 as they prepare for the ACC schedule ahead and while the Coastal Division is still up for grabs, this team has. a lot of work to do, specifically on the defensive side of the football. Otherwise, it’s going to be a very LONG year in Chapel Hill. Let’s see what Mack Brown had to say after the game following the loss. hhOn the loss to Notre Damehttps://twitter.com/RossMartin_IC/status/1573817413954519042On UNC's run defensehttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/1573817539607478272On Notre Dame's game planhttps://twitter.com/InsideCarolina/status/157381780723762790511
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
204K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy