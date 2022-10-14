Read full article on original website
Related
Worlds 2022 Group D Standings and Results
Worlds 2022 Group Stage Day 8 saw Group D do one final round robin before two of the four teams get eliminated. See the results of the matches between 100 Thieves, CTBC Flying Oyster, Gen.G, and Royal Never Give Up here. Teams and Standings Place Team Standing 1. Royal Never Give Up 3-0 2. Gen.G […] The post Worlds 2022 Group D Standings and Results appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard hilariously peels off Nike logo on Clippers uniform
In a move that will make New Balance proud, Kawhi Leonard really peeled off the Nike logo on his Los Angeles Clippers uniform. As eagle-eyed fans noticed on the latest Slam Magazine cover featuring Leonard and his Clippers teammate Paul George, the Nike logo was missing on Kawhi’s uniform. Upon closer look, what’s left was […] The post Kawhi Leonard hilariously peels off Nike logo on Clippers uniform appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA psychotherapist: Our players are role models, but we also need 'real models'
Role models are essential, but real models are, too. Someone you can touch and be around, who understands your values, so they can speak truth to you.
NBA '22-23: 10 things to know about the upcoming season
Nikola Jokic is chasing history
Woj drops truth bomb on ‘most likely scenario’ for Draymond Green amid Warriors exit rumors
Draymond Green was left as the odd man out after the Golden State Warriors decided to sign both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive extensions over the weekend. Unsurprisingly, it’s Green whose future has been left in doubt after the Dubs opted not to renew his current deal — at least not yet. ESPN’s […] The post Woj drops truth bomb on ‘most likely scenario’ for Draymond Green amid Warriors exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The Lakers are like Jay-Z’: Juan Toscano-Anderson drops truth bomb on major difference between LA, Warriors
After spending the first three years of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, Juan Toscano-Anderson opted to take his talents to Hollywood with an offseason move to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now that he’s been with his new team for a few months, the 29-year-old has had a chance to compare the culture of the two organizations as well as their fan bases.
Bucks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering the 2022-23 season with championship hopes. They won the title in 2021, but the team failed to return to the NBA Finals after losing to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2022. The Bucks will always be contenders as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy. The Greek […] The post Bucks’ X-factor in 2022-23 NBA season, and it’s not Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fears for Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi after she competed in Seoul without a hijab
There are growing fears for the wellbeing of an Iranian climber who competed in an international tournament without a hijab in South Korea after friends told the BBC’s Persian service that they have been unable to contact her since Sunday. The BBC also quoted “well-informed sources” as saying Elnaz...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0