Bryan Harsin had a slew of questionable decisions against Missouri, and they may be the final straw for Auburn decision makers to move on from the second-year coach. One of them was to go for it on fourth down inside field goal range in a game tied at 14 late in the fourth quarter. Tank Bigsby instead lost a yard on fourth and one from the Missouri 29-yard line. Auburn had converted its first 3 attempts on fourth down in the game.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO