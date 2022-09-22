ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To develop a state flood plan, Oklahoma officials seek better understanding of community flooding hazards

In 2019, a bevy of severe thunderstorms hit the Tulsa area and waters rose in Keystone Lake. The Army Corps of Engineers had to release water from the Keystone Dam, overwhelming the banks of the Arkansas River. The resulting floods cost the city of Tulsa $12.3 million in repairs, according to reporting from the Tulsa World. That doesn’t include damage to homes and businesses.
Oklahoma state testing scores show rebound, but pandemic's impact remains

Oklahoma students did better on their state tests this spring, but still, fewer than half were proficient or advanced in any single category. Oklahoma’s State Department of Education released some of the student testing data Friday. Students assessed in grades 3 through 11 showed an increase in proficiency in...
