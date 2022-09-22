In 2019, a bevy of severe thunderstorms hit the Tulsa area and waters rose in Keystone Lake. The Army Corps of Engineers had to release water from the Keystone Dam, overwhelming the banks of the Arkansas River. The resulting floods cost the city of Tulsa $12.3 million in repairs, according to reporting from the Tulsa World. That doesn’t include damage to homes and businesses.

