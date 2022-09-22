Read full article on original website
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – September 23rd
My week started off with an assurance that our future generations are going to be alright. The Wyoming Air National Guard held a Discovery Day for middle and high school students. It was a stem-oriented event that was attended by hundreds of students from Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado. I was so impressed by the booths and the way the students were engaged with the technology. Speaking with the students gives me so much hope for their future success. Nice job Wyoming Air Guard.
Greater Cheyenne Greenway Fall Clean-up - Thank You, Volunteers!
Fall is here, and citizens of Cheyenne are volunteering like crazy to clean up our beloved Greater Cheyenne Greenway. The city appreciates the community’s continuing support of the Greenway and your significant maintenance contributions!. Both City staff and volunteers report seeing tremendous use of the greenway this year. Cheyenne’s...
Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day
Hey Cheyenne we just want to say “Thank You For Your Support!” Let’s celebrate this amazing community we call home!. Join us downtown Saturday September 24th for the first ever Community Appreciation Day! We’ve got a full day of family fun and activities!. Start your morning...
Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative to tour Davis Elementary
Davis Elementary will host Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) delegation Monday, Sept. 26 from 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. YSEALI is a group of delegates who come from throughout southeast Asia, stay in America for a month and serve in fellowships in various government agencies. Three delegates will be visiting Cheyenne...
Laramie County Women Pick up Fifth Straight Win Over Casper College
The Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team set the tone early and never looked back in their 3-1 win over #12 Casper College on Saturday afternoon as they picked up their fifth straight win to move to 5-5 on the year and 5-1 in Region IX action. The...
LCCC's Barajas Nets a Pair in 2-1 Win over Rival Casper College
It was a banner day for the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team as they picked up an important Region IX win over Casper College 2-1 on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Eagles were led in the match by sophomore Daniel Barajas who netted a pair of goal in the match.
Golden Eagles Volleyball Team Takes #11 Central Wyoming in Five Sets
It was oh-so-close for the Laramie County Community College volleyball team on the road against Central Wyoming College on Friday night, as they pushed the eleventh ranked Rustlers to the limit in a five-set match before falling in the fifth set 15-13. Set one started well for the Golden Eagles,...
Senior Center Lunch Menu - Week Beginning September 23, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Service Center located at 2101 Thomes Ave. Lunches are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Dining room will be open with social distancing and seating up to 4 persons per table. Friday, September 23. Super nachos, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, apricots. Saturday, September 24.
Cowboys Drop Battle at No. 19 BYU, 38-24
Wyoming returns home against San Jose State next Saturday. The Cowboys (3-2 overall) dropped a 38-24 decision at longtime rival No. 19 BYU on Saturday evening in Lavelle Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah in the first meeting between the schools since the 2016 season. The Pokes led in the second quarter, but a score until a late first half score by the Cougars propelled BYU to the victory.
