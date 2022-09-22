ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Sherwood resigns from school board seat

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
 3 days ago

Alamogordo Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Ryan Sherwood announced his resignation effective at midnight Sept. 21.

Sherwood, who was elected to the District 3 School Board District in 2019, accepted a job out of state necessitating his resignation.

"It's unfortunate that we have not had much time to prepare you for this change," Sherwood said. "My wife and I feel that it is time for us to move on to another chapter in our lives and this opportunity may not come again."

Sherwood reflected on his time on Alamogordo Public Schools Board of Education, noting the new job was in his home state of Colorado.

"These last couple of years have been very taxing for all of us on this board," Sherwood said. "I can assure you that we have attempted to always put the kids first. I'm very proud of us for keeping that as our main goal even when others wanted to push their own political agendas."

Sherwood read his resignation letter aloud at the Sept. 21 Alamogordo Public Schools regular Board of Education meeting.

Sherwood said that he had a few names of people who were interested in being appointed to his seat. However, there is a process to appoint someone to a vacant school board seat.

A special school board meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 to discuss filling the now-open District 3 school board seat. The meeting is open to the public; however, public comment is not built into the meeting agenda.

The last time a board seat became vacant was in August 2019 when Alamogordo Public Schools Board of Education Secretary Carol Teweleit resigned after district lines were examined and it was found that she was not living in APS District 5, but that she was really in District 4.

Teweleit resigned and was later elected to the District 4 School board seat she currently holds.

Pastor Anthony Torres was appointed to the District 5 school board seat shortly after Teweleit's resignation.

For more information call the Alamogordo Public Schools Administration Office at 575-812-6000.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

