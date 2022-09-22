Read full article on original website
Related
Ole Miss Soccer takes down Auburn, off to best start in SEC play in program history
AUBURN, Ala. – (Wire Reports) Ole Miss women's soccer remains hot, following its third straight win to start conference play with a second half 1-0 victory at Auburn Sunday afternoon. The win marks the first 3-0 start in SEC for the Rebels in program history. Marykate McGuire's sixth goal of the season in the 57th minute propelled the Rebels to its first win on The Plains since 2018.
Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game
If fired before the season ends and his contract is over, Auburn owes Harsin a sizable buyout, totaling more than $15 million. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he was forced out last month," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. "Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there."
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0