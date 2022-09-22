Wanted woman arrested in La. for Union Co. murder
UNION COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County .
Alexis Fiana Jones allegedly murdered a man on September 1.
According to deputies, Jones was charged with one count of murder and fled South Carolina during the investigation.Opelika man arrested for Capital Murder in Auburn apartment complex shooting
Deputies said Jones was arrested following a short vehicle pursuit on Thursday.
Deputies are working to extradite Jones back to South Carolina.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0