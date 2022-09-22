ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Wanted woman arrested in La. for Union Co. murder

By Bill Bates
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

UNION COUNTY S.C. (WSPA) – A wanted woman has been arrested in Louisiana on Thursday following the death of a man in Union County .

Alexis Fiana Jones allegedly murdered a man on September 1.

According to deputies, Jones was charged with one count of murder and fled South Carolina during the investigation.

Deputies said Jones was arrested following a short vehicle pursuit on Thursday.

Deputies are working to extradite Jones back to South Carolina.

