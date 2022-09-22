ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics’ Ime Udoka Facing 1-Year Ban For Alleged Improper Relationship With Female Staffer, Per Reports

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vob4a_0i6FFiGG00

The Boston Celtics will likely suspend coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka allegedly had an "improper, intimate and consensual relationship" with a female staff member that violated the team's code of conduct, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday.

Assistant coach Joe Mazzula will likely be named interim coach, per ESPN, with an announcement expected as soon as Thursday.

Coaching suspensions are extremely rare in the NBA. Washington Wizards assistant Mike Batiste was suspended two games last season for entering the stands, and both Mike Budenholzer and Jason Kidd have earned one-game suspensions for conduct that took place within a game. A lengthy suspension for a coach, especially one that is team-imposed, would be unprecedented.

Udoka took over the Celtics last season as a first-time head coach, and despite a 23-24 start, rallied the team to a stellar 28-7 finish and an eventual berth in the NBA Finals. The Celtics came up short, but were set to enter this season as the betting favorite to win the championship.

With Udoka's status unclear, that could easily change. This is just the latest issue to befall Boston in what has become a tumultuous offseason. Star forward Jaylen Brown publicly commented on trade rumors involving himself and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Free-agent signing Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL while playing for the Italian National Team. Starting center Robert Williams III is recovering from knee surgery and is expected to miss training camp.

Now, the Celtics might be without their coach for a meaningful portion of the season. If he does wind up suspended, Boston's road to a repeat trip to the Finals becomes even more perilous.

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy