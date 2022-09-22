ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 4

Biden is a bitch
3d ago

well to start with. anyone who doesn't want unvaccinated people working..and they have medical issues. let them help themselves. or bury them selves. they apparently have no respect for life anyway.

Reply
3
Related
klcc.org

Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point

At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Falls News

Representative E. Werner Reschke secures funding for Klamath County domestic wells

SALEM, Ore. – Representative E. Werner Reschke successfully secured 5 million dollars in emergency funding for Klamath County residents who are suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought. The Oregon Emergency Board convened Friday afternoon to pass an emergency funding request to specifically help Klamath County citizens. The request passed unanimously.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

To Reduce Hospital Overcrowding, Oregon Lawmakers Approve $40 Million In Emergency Financing

On Friday, lawmakers in Oregon gave their approval to more than $40 million in emergency financing to reduce the number of patients waiting in the state’s hospitals. The largest portion of the funds will be allocated to long-term care institutions, which are places where sick people who no longer require hospital care can go to recuperate. Due to a lack of available staff, those facilities are unable to take on any new patients, meaning that patients are forced to remain in hospitals.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
The Oregonian

Oregon State Hospital issued $54,000 workplace safety fine

The Oregon State Hospital is facing a $54,000 fine for failing to investigate workplace injuries. The citation, brought by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, alleges that from January 2021 to June 2022 the hospital didn’t investigate every time workers suffered an injury or illness that caused them to miss work, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The hospital didn’t look at ways to prevent future injuries and illness from occurring, according to the citation.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks

A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Medical Emergencies#Ems#Osaa
kptv.com

Oregon commission adopts strongest clean fuel standards in US

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission voted on Friday to adopt the strongest emissions standards in the country, according to the Oregon Environmental Council. The new rules will expand the existing Clean Fuels Program and are intended to reduce transportation emissions to 20% below 2015 levels by...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

The Judge’s Order To Discharge Patients Early Presents A Problem For Oregon State Hospital

A federal judge ruled that Oregon State Hospital must start releasing a group of patients every month on Oct. 12 due to overcrowding. The judge ruled on a 20-year-old lawsuit. Disability Rights Oregon sued the state in 2002, claiming it took too long for mentally ill criminal defendants to get into the state’s primary psychiatric hospital. The state appealed and lost.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
kezi.com

11 new electric vehicle charging stations to be built along Oregon roads

OREGON -- The state is building up new infrastructure to support greener travel thanks to new funding from the federal government. The Oregon Department of Transportation is mapping out where to put 11 new electric vehicle charging stations at various sites along Interstates 5 and 205, as well as on US Highway 97 starting in 2023. ODOT says each charging station will have four DC fast chargers. Officials say they haven’t figured out the exact locations, but new stations will be within one mile of an exit and spaced at least 50 miles apart from other stations.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins

The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
OREGON STATE
KGW

'You've got to assume it has fentanyl in it': Fentanyl crisis claiming lives in Oregon and Washington

The conversation experts say every family needs to have. Griffin Hoffmann was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.
PORTLAND, OR
yachatsnews.com

Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement

The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Don’t post campaign signs on Oregon highway rights-of-way, ODOT says

The Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding people that political signs are not allowed on state highway rights-of-way. The department says they will be removed if spotted. “Every election season, we receive complaints from the public and from candidates regarding the improper placement of political signs on the state highway...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy