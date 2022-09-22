Read full article on original website
3d ago
well to start with. anyone who doesn't want unvaccinated people working..and they have medical issues. let them help themselves. or bury them selves. they apparently have no respect for life anyway.
klcc.org
Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point
At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
Klamath Falls News
Representative E. Werner Reschke secures funding for Klamath County domestic wells
SALEM, Ore. – Representative E. Werner Reschke successfully secured 5 million dollars in emergency funding for Klamath County residents who are suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought. The Oregon Emergency Board convened Friday afternoon to pass an emergency funding request to specifically help Klamath County citizens. The request passed unanimously.
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
focushillsboro.com
To Reduce Hospital Overcrowding, Oregon Lawmakers Approve $40 Million In Emergency Financing
On Friday, lawmakers in Oregon gave their approval to more than $40 million in emergency financing to reduce the number of patients waiting in the state’s hospitals. The largest portion of the funds will be allocated to long-term care institutions, which are places where sick people who no longer require hospital care can go to recuperate. Due to a lack of available staff, those facilities are unable to take on any new patients, meaning that patients are forced to remain in hospitals.
Oregon State Hospital issued $54,000 workplace safety fine
The Oregon State Hospital is facing a $54,000 fine for failing to investigate workplace injuries. The citation, brought by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, alleges that from January 2021 to June 2022 the hospital didn’t investigate every time workers suffered an injury or illness that caused them to miss work, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The hospital didn’t look at ways to prevent future injuries and illness from occurring, according to the citation.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon EQC Rejects The Request For Metolius River Designation While Voting To Expand The Clean Fuels Program
Friday saw the unanimous approval of a large extension of the Clean Fuels Program, which aids in lowering pollutants that contribute to climate change, by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission. Additionally, the commission rejected a request for the Metolius River in Oregon to be recognized as an Outstanding Resource Water...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
philomathnews.com
Oregon needs thousands of construction, government workers to close housing gap
Oregon’s housing shortage is worse today than it was before the start of the COVID pandemic, a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday during a hearing to discuss ways of easing the statewide crunch. The shortage of affordable housing has a big impact: Oregon has one of the highest homeless...
kptv.com
Oregon commission adopts strongest clean fuel standards in US
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission voted on Friday to adopt the strongest emissions standards in the country, according to the Oregon Environmental Council. The new rules will expand the existing Clean Fuels Program and are intended to reduce transportation emissions to 20% below 2015 levels by...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
focushillsboro.com
The Judge’s Order To Discharge Patients Early Presents A Problem For Oregon State Hospital
A federal judge ruled that Oregon State Hospital must start releasing a group of patients every month on Oct. 12 due to overcrowding. The judge ruled on a 20-year-old lawsuit. Disability Rights Oregon sued the state in 2002, claiming it took too long for mentally ill criminal defendants to get into the state’s primary psychiatric hospital. The state appealed and lost.
Oregon needs to crack down on drug use, experts tell lawmakers
A day after the Oregon Health Authority declared a new era in the state’s approach to drug addiction had begun, experts warned legislators that the state’s drug epidemic is worsening while its new approach lacks crucial elements to stem the crisis. Keith Humphreys, director of the Stanford Network...
kezi.com
11 new electric vehicle charging stations to be built along Oregon roads
OREGON -- The state is building up new infrastructure to support greener travel thanks to new funding from the federal government. The Oregon Department of Transportation is mapping out where to put 11 new electric vehicle charging stations at various sites along Interstates 5 and 205, as well as on US Highway 97 starting in 2023. ODOT says each charging station will have four DC fast chargers. Officials say they haven’t figured out the exact locations, but new stations will be within one mile of an exit and spaced at least 50 miles apart from other stations.
focushillsboro.com
Digging On Oregon Beaches Will Be Postponed Due To Razor Clam Toxins
The reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County on October 1 will be delayed as a result of increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams, and the digging that was supposed to take place this week on southwest Washington beaches will not take place. The closure in...
Critics call Measure 110 a ‘mistake,’ say drug use increasing
Two years after the State of Oregon decriminalized hard drugs, some people are calling the decision a mistake.
'You've got to assume it has fentanyl in it': Fentanyl crisis claiming lives in Oregon and Washington
The conversation experts say every family needs to have. Griffin Hoffmann was a typical 16-year-old, doing his best in a world that hasn't been easy on kids in the past few years. He loved his friends. He had a heart for social justice. He struggled with anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was a tennis star at McDaniel High in northeast Portland. He went to the movies, he played video games. And he did something many teens do — he experimented at times with drugs.
yachatsnews.com
Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Don’t post campaign signs on Oregon highway rights-of-way, ODOT says
The Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding people that political signs are not allowed on state highway rights-of-way. The department says they will be removed if spotted. “Every election season, we receive complaints from the public and from candidates regarding the improper placement of political signs on the state highway...
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Of Oregon Demands For A New Tax Credit And Other Incentives For Semiconductors
On April 5, 2022, Governor Kate Brown signs the “Future Ready Oregon” workforce spending plan, a $200 million initiative, at the Intel campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In order to pass a new tax credit and other incentives to boost Oregon’s semiconductor industry, Gov. Kate Brown is urging the Legislature to move swiftly the following year.
