Celebrities

People

Todd Chrisley Claims Daughter Savannah's Engagement Ended for Putting 'All Your Faith in That Blue Checkmark'

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles ended their engagement in September 2020 — and now, her father Todd Chrisley is sharing his theory on why the relationship didn't work out Todd Chrisley has a theory as to why daughter Savannah Chrisley's relationship with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles didn't work out. While co-hosting the Chrisley Confessions podcast on Wednesday, Todd spoke about his love for Kerdiles — despite the fact that the former athlete is no longer dating Savannah. "We love Nic, and I pray for him every day and I will always love him," Todd,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
CELEBRITIES

