ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Concerned About Terry Bradshaw Following Sunday’s On-Air Struggles

FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw endured some on-air struggles on Sunday, and fans across the country noticed. Many are concerned about the Pittsburgh Steelers legend, who has been in broadcasting since 1984. Bradshaw had trouble with pronunciations and was noticeably stumbling through the highlights throughout the Week 3 broadcast. Several...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy