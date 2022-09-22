Read full article on original website
Related
New Britain Herald
No. 6 Southington goes on the road to try and dethrone No. 1 Greenwich
GREENWICH – A pair of top-10 teams will take the field in western Connecticut Saturday afternoon in a matchup between the No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and the No. 6 Southington Blue Knights. The Saturday matinee will kick off at 3 p.m. between two teams fresh off 49-point efforts in Week 2.
NewsTimes
Danbury football tops New Britain, improves to 3-0 for first time in 20 years
NEW BRITAIN — At the beginning of the week, Danbury football coach Augie Tieri motivated his team with a history lesson. When he told his players what he had discovered while flipping through the program's records over the years, the hunger was apparent. On Friday the Hatters delivered a...
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Killingly football proves a lot in win over Bloomfield, most notably it belongs in conversation as top team in Connecticut
KILLINGLY — The state discovered something about the Killingly football team Friday night that it already knew about itself. Then again, the 2022 Killingly football team found out something about itself it didn’t know. How could it? When you blow out your first opponent by 48 points and your second opponent by 50, exactly how many lessons on handling adversity are you going to learn?
New Britain Herald
No. 6 Southington rallies from 21 down to beat No. 1 Greenwich 29-28
GREENWICH – The No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and No. 6 Southington Blue Knights proved why they are two of the top two teams in the state Saturday afternoon. Despite the tough competition, Southington pulled out a late game victory beating Greenwich 29-28. Southington’s Lincoln Cardillo said there are no words to describe the feeling of pulling off this upset. He said for those who believed that they were the underdogs coming into the game, “keep thinking that.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Britain Herald
Penalties sink New Britain football in second-straight loss
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes showed flashes of how they played in their Week 1 victory at Middletown, but ultimately it was penalties and self-inflicted wounds that sunk them against the Danbury Hatters on Friday night. “When you get over 200 yards in penalties it’s going...
NewsTimes
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
NBC Connecticut
Overcrowding Among Concerns Bridgeport Festival Organizers Work to Address
Tens of thousands of people turned out for the first Sound On Sound music festival. It was a chance to see some of the biggest acts take the stage in Bridgeport, but what sounded like an amazing experience fell short for some fans. We’re told 60,000 people were expected to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Long-dormant Cheshire property could attract 300 apartments and a national grocery store chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A long-dormant Cheshire commercial property, located near the intersection of two major Connecticut highways, is springing to life with residential construction that is likely to lure a national grocery chain to the site, according to New York City-based retail consultant.
A Norwalk photo #162
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police were called to Burnell Boulevard at 7:53 a.m. Thursday for a reported motor vehicle accident and a NancyOnNorwalk reader was there to get a photo. A Connecticut Transit bus driver had parked and exited the vehicle, setting the parking brake, Sgt. Sofia Gulino said....
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
Reward offer for missing Bridgeport dog
Diva went missing Saturday near Brooks and Stillman streets.
Register Citizen
Shelton welcomes new zoning enforcement officer
SHELTON — The zoning office remains one of the busiest in the city, and that’s just the way Ron Baia likes it. Baia was recently hired as the city’s new zoning enforcement officer and is one of several new hires in the department to help ease the workload for Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti, who has manned a skeleton crew for months while applications continue to stream through the door.
Register Citizen
‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law
In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
New Britain Herald
Walk Away Homelessness returns for seventh annual event at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Family Promise of Central Connecticut will be hosting its 7th annual Walk Away Homelessness fundraiser Oct. 15 at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain. “We are excited about this year’s walk as it is always wonderful to reconnect with our generous supporters,” said Cheryl Liedke, president of the Central Connecticut Board of Directors, “Now that we are serving more families than ever before, the financial needs of FPCCT are greater than ever. We feel confident that our supporters will help us raise the funds needed to continue serving or families in need.”
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
Eyewitness News
Beacon Falls Train Station service halted after body found on tracks
BEACON FALLS, Conn. (WFSB) - Beacon Falls Fire Department responded to the train station for a report of a body on the railroad tracks. They said there was no indication of contact with a train, and described the death as “untimely.”. The investigation was handed over to Connecticut State...
Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge
EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
New Britain Herald
Scholastyka Kisluk-Sadowinski
Scholastyka Kisluk-Sadowinski, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Poland on March 10th, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Wincenty and Waleria Gilewska. Scholastyka immigrated to the U.S. in 1961 with her husband Eugeniusz and sons. She is survived by her son, Ryszard Kisluk and his wife, Boguslawa, her grandson Sylvester Kisluk, her daughter-in-law Danielle Kisluk, and several nephews. She was very dedicated to her family and loved to spend time with them.
Comments / 0