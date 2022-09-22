ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

NewsTimes

Jeff Jacobs: Killingly football proves a lot in win over Bloomfield, most notably it belongs in conversation as top team in Connecticut

KILLINGLY — The state discovered something about the Killingly football team Friday night that it already knew about itself. Then again, the 2022 Killingly football team found out something about itself it didn’t know. How could it? When you blow out your first opponent by 48 points and your second opponent by 50, exactly how many lessons on handling adversity are you going to learn?
BLOOMFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

No. 6 Southington rallies from 21 down to beat No. 1 Greenwich 29-28

GREENWICH – The No. 1 Greenwich Cardinals and No. 6 Southington Blue Knights proved why they are two of the top two teams in the state Saturday afternoon. Despite the tough competition, Southington pulled out a late game victory beating Greenwich 29-28. Southington’s Lincoln Cardillo said there are no words to describe the feeling of pulling off this upset. He said for those who believed that they were the underdogs coming into the game, “keep thinking that.”
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Penalties sink New Britain football in second-straight loss

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes showed flashes of how they played in their Week 1 victory at Middletown, but ultimately it was penalties and self-inflicted wounds that sunk them against the Danbury Hatters on Friday night. “When you get over 200 yards in penalties it’s going...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
WESTON, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

A Norwalk photo #162

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police were called to Burnell Boulevard at 7:53 a.m. Thursday for a reported motor vehicle accident and a NancyOnNorwalk reader was there to get a photo. A Connecticut Transit bus driver had parked and exited the vehicle, setting the parking brake, Sgt. Sofia Gulino said....
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton welcomes new zoning enforcement officer

SHELTON — The zoning office remains one of the busiest in the city, and that’s just the way Ron Baia likes it. Baia was recently hired as the city’s new zoning enforcement officer and is one of several new hires in the department to help ease the workload for Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti, who has manned a skeleton crew for months while applications continue to stream through the door.
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law

In August of 2022, a 14-year-old Black football player from Enfield High School was going door to door in town selling raffle tickets to support his team. When he ventured onto the property of one home in the largely white town, a woman began screaming at him to get off her property and her son […] The post Fighting Words: The Battle Between Free Speech Protections and Connecticut Law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Walk Away Homelessness returns for seventh annual event at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – Family Promise of Central Connecticut will be hosting its 7th annual Walk Away Homelessness fundraiser Oct. 15 at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain. “We are excited about this year’s walk as it is always wonderful to reconnect with our generous supporters,” said Cheryl Liedke, president of the Central Connecticut Board of Directors, “Now that we are serving more families than ever before, the financial needs of FPCCT are greater than ever. We feel confident that our supporters will help us raise the funds needed to continue serving or families in need.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Work begins on East Haddam swing bridge

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays. Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk. “Both towns are thrilled with the addition of […]
EAST HADDAM, CT
New Britain Herald

Scholastyka Kisluk-Sadowinski

Scholastyka Kisluk-Sadowinski, 93, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Poland on March 10th, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Wincenty and Waleria Gilewska. Scholastyka immigrated to the U.S. in 1961 with her husband Eugeniusz and sons. She is survived by her son, Ryszard Kisluk and his wife, Boguslawa, her grandson Sylvester Kisluk, her daughter-in-law Danielle Kisluk, and several nephews. She was very dedicated to her family and loved to spend time with them.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

