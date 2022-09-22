ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Voice of America

Russian-Orchestrated Voting Begins in Ukraine’s Occupied Regions

Russian-orchestrated voting has begun in occupied regions of Ukraine in referendums that ask voters if they want their regions to become part of Russia. The voting began Friday in Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The voting, widely viewed as a way for Russia to justify the...
Vladimir Putin
HuffPost

Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump

Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: War Crimes in Ukraine

Russia began holding referendums in 4 Ukrainian territories it controls. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine released its initial findings, saying “it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine.”
Voice of America

Thousands of Russians Flee Military Mobilization as Anti-War Protests Erupt

London — Thousands of Russians are trying to flee the country to escape the partial mobilization of civilians into the military. The move was announced Wednesday in a televised address by President Vladimir Putin, after Russian armed forces suffered significant losses in recent weeks of their invasion of Ukraine.
Voice of America

Russia’s Lavrov Dismisses Western ‘Hysteria’ Over Ukraine Referenda

Russia’s foreign minister has dismissed Ukrainian and Western condemnation of what they say are sham referenda in four regions of Ukraine. “The hysteria which we have seen is very telling,” Sergey Lavrov told a news conference at the United Nations on Saturday, after he addressed the General Assembly’s annual meeting.
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 24

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:35 a.m.: The latest Ukraine assessment from the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said Russian partial mobilization efforts are suffering from serious and systemic problems in their first days, generating popular resentment and setting conditions to produce a mobilized reserve force incapable of accomplishing the tasks Russian President Vladimir Putin has set for it. Additionally, the update said, protests, attacks against recruiting centers, and vandalism have occurred across Russia in the first 48 hours after the announcement of partial mobilization.
Voice of America

Nations Focused on Conflicts, Concerns New and Old at UN

United Nations — At the U.N. General Assembly Friday, leaders from all corners of the world continued to call for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and many condemned President Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons. “Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine – a scourge...
Voice of America

Regional Fights Take Stage at UN Where Ukraine Has Dominated

United Nations — Two of the world's most persistent conflicts punctuated debate at the United Nations on Friday, as the annual gathering of world leaders deviated from the dominating issue of the war in Ukraine. Addressing hostilities thousands of miles apart and sharing little more than their decades of...
Voice of America

Ukrainian Push Slowed by Rain, River and Russian Holdouts

Kupiansk, Ukraine — What had been a lightning push by Ukraine to drive Moscow's forces from the eastern Kharkiv region slowed to a brutal slog Saturday, stalled by heavy rain and Russian resistance. In the frontline town of Kupiansk against a background of constant shelling noise a column of...
Voice of America

UN: Climate of Repression in Belarus Stifles Civil, Political Rights

Geneva — The United Nations reports the human rights situation in Belarus has seriously deteriorated as the government seeks to maintain control over its people, stripping them of their civil and political rights. The report, submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council, finds the climate of repression continues throughout...
Voice of America

Iran's Main Reformist Party Urges End to Mandatory Dress Code

Tehran — Iran's main reformist party called Saturday for an end to the mandatory Islamic dress code for women in force since 1983, after eight straight nights of protests. The Union of Islamic Iran People's Party also called for the winding down of the morality police charged with enforcing the code following the death in their custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.
Voice of America

Senators Urge Biden to Increase Pressure on North Korea

WASHINGTON — Two Republican senators have expressed concern to the Biden administration at the growing cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang over Russia's war in Ukraine. "We are troubled by news reports that Russia and North Korea are strengthening their relationship, which will aid [Russian President] Vladimir Putin's unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Hagerty said in their letter dated Thursday.
Voice of America

In Moldova, Thousands Protest in New Call for Government's Resignation

CHISINAU — Several thousand people protested in Moldova's capital Sunday for the second straight weekend to demand the resignation of the country's pro-Western government amid mounting anger over spiraling natural gas prices and inflation. The small east European nation, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has seen political tensions rise...
The Independent

Gunman opens fire at draft office in Russia amid backlash to Putin’s mobilisation

A gunman has been held for opening fire at a draft office and injuring one senior official in Russia’s Irkutsk region, officials said. Video of the incident showed that the gunman, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, fired at least one shot inside the draft office where men are being enrolled for Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order. The draft office head was in hospital in a critical condition after being shot, said the local governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev.“There was an emergency in the area today. In Ust-Ilimsk, a young man fired at the military...
Voice of America

After Partial Russian Retreat, Chilling Signs of Horrors Against Ukrainians Revealed

Almost 2,000 innocent people have been killed by Russian forces in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Ukraine – some just for speaking Ukrainian or having Ukrainian symbols. VOA’s Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze was granted exclusive access to the scene of a mass graveyard in Izium in the Kharkiv region that contains more than 400 bodies.
