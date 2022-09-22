ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady laments ‘poor execution’ in loss to Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It was the Bucs home opener and they were expected to perform much better than they did. There were a number of mistakes that ultimately cost them the game. Bucs QB Tom Brady did not pull any punches on his thoughts following the loss.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
ClutchPoints

Controversial Tua Tagovailoa injury return spurs NFLPA request to NFL

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills was not without controversy. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a vicious hit to the head during the second quarter and was removed from the game while he was tested for a concussion. Shockingly, the Dolphins QB returned to the game in the second half, despite […] The post Controversial Tua Tagovailoa injury return spurs NFLPA request to NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid needs to break up Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy at halftime

Quarterbacks across the NFL always want to make the most out of each and every drive on offense. When Patrick Mahomes looked to do just that during the late stages of the first half in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had other plans in […] The post Chiefs HC Andy Reid needs to break up Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy at halftime appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Cowboys Game#American Football#Saquon Barley#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Philadelphia Eagles
ClutchPoints

‘I freakin’ regret my decision’: Dan Campbell’s brutally honest admission after Lions’ heartbreaking loss to Vikings

The Detroit Lions came away with plenty of what-ifs following their Week 3 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Among them, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a game-changing call in the late stages of the fourth quarter. After running back Jamaal Williams picked up 10 yards on a third down play with under two […] The post ‘I freakin’ regret my decision’: Dan Campbell’s brutally honest admission after Lions’ heartbreaking loss to Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

‘I played like trash’: Bears QB Justin Fields’ brutally honest assessment on Week 3 performance vs. Texans

It was far from a flawless performance, but at the least, the Chicago Bears prevailed with a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Turnovers marred the performances of both offenses in the contest. Bears quarterback Justin Fields turned the ball over twice with a pair of interceptions, while second-year Texans passer Davis […] The post ‘I played like trash’: Bears QB Justin Fields’ brutally honest assessment on Week 3 performance vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start

The Dallas Cowboys made the shocking decision to let wide receiver Amari Cooper walk in free agency this offseason. The belief appeared to be that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass knew CeeDee Lamb was the better receiver. After Cooper surpassed 100 yards receiving with a touchdown for the second straight game Thursday night, Jones […] The post Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
New York Giants
ClutchPoints

DeVante Parker credits Mac Jones after having breakout Patriots performance vs. Ravens

Last week, it was Nelson Agholor who had a breakout performance for the New England Patriots. This week, it was DeVante Parker. After recording just one reception through his first two games in New England, Parker had five receptions for 156 yards in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Ravens. It was clear the Patriots were looking to get him involved from the get-go, too. Parker caught a short pass over the middle on New England’s opening offensive play and turned it into a 31-yard gain.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL […] The post The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 takeaways from Week 3 win vs. Lions

The Minnesota Vikings pulled the rug from under the Detroit Lions in Week 3, 28-24, at the U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to turn the tables on the Lions for their second win of the season. Here are some critical takeaways from the Vikings’ Week 3 loss.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy