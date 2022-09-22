Read full article on original website
2 Steelers players most responsible for loss vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost their second straight game after earning a thrilling Week 1 win, falling 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The AFC North is bound to be a competitive division throughout the season, and a divisional loss is not ideal. The Browns hold the division lead at 2-1, while the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will be competitive. Baltimore missed the postseason last season with star quarterback Lamar Jackson out for multiple games. With Jackson back, the Ravens are back in the playoff hunt. Although it has been a difficult start for the Bengals, they were in the Super Bowl this past season.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Buccaneers prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Two of the top teams in the NFC over the last few years will meet on the gridiron in Week 3 as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an epic matchup! It is time to take a sneak peek at our NFL odds series, where our Packers-Buccaneers prediction and pick will be made.
Derek Carr will not love what’s happening with Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow for Titans game
Heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders offense may be without two of their top players. Hunter Renfrow, who is arguably Carr’s favorite pass-catching option outside Davante Adams, has already been ruled out of Sunday’s contest due to a concussion.
The truth behind Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s scary-looking injury vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a scary injury, but he returned to play in the second half, to the surprise of many. Tagovailoa looked concussed when he initially got injured, so it was rather shocking to see him able to come back so quickly.
Tua Tagovailoa must be licking his chops after seeing Bills latest injury report
The Buffalo Bills have been the clear frontrunners for the Super Bowl trophy this year. Their first two games have been blowouts against the reigning champions and the reigning first seed of the AFC. They’ve done this off the back of Josh Allen’s brilliance and their defense clamping down their opponents.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
RUMOR: The other ‘sticking point’ that hampered Lamar Jackson’s contract discussions with Ravens
The contract negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson captured the attention of fans before the 2022 season. Many fans expected the two sides to agree to a deal before the self-imposed dealing of Opening Day. Unfortunately, they failed to meet in the middle, and Jackson will become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
‘I freakin’ regret my decision’: Dan Campbell’s brutally honest admission after Lions’ heartbreaking loss to Vikings
The Detroit Lions came away with plenty of what-ifs following their Week 3 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Among them, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a game-changing call in the late stages of the fourth quarter. After running back Jamaal Williams picked up 10 yards on a third down play with under two […] The post ‘I freakin’ regret my decision’: Dan Campbell’s brutally honest admission after Lions’ heartbreaking loss to Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Controversial Tua Tagovailoa injury return spurs NFLPA request to NFL
The Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills was not without controversy. Star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a vicious hit to the head during the second quarter and was removed from the game while he was tested for a concussion. Shockingly, the Dolphins QB returned to the game in the second half, despite […] The post Controversial Tua Tagovailoa injury return spurs NFLPA request to NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid needs to break up Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy at halftime
Quarterbacks across the NFL always want to make the most out of each and every drive on offense. When Patrick Mahomes looked to do just that during the late stages of the first half in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had other plans in […] The post Chiefs HC Andy Reid needs to break up Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy at halftime appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady laments ‘poor execution’ in loss to Packers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It was the Bucs home opener and they were expected to perform much better than they did. There were a number of mistakes that ultimately cost them the game. Bucs QB Tom Brady did not pull any punches on his thoughts following the loss.
Miami football benches Tyler Van Dyke after awful first half, finally gets fans to cheer
Miami football is having a rough go of things. Down 24-3 to an unranked Middle Tennessee squad, which was previously winless against top 25 teams, the Hurricanes were giving the fans at Hard Rock Stadium little to cheer about. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who tossed two first-half interceptions, started to feel the fans’ frustrations, as they began to chant for his backup, Jake Garcia, to enter the game.
‘I played like trash’: Bears QB Justin Fields’ brutally honest assessment on Week 3 performance vs. Texans
It was far from a flawless performance, but at the least, the Chicago Bears prevailed with a 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Turnovers marred the performances of both offenses in the contest. Bears quarterback Justin Fields turned the ball over twice with a pair of interceptions, while second-year Texans passer Davis […] The post ‘I played like trash’: Bears QB Justin Fields’ brutally honest assessment on Week 3 performance vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders’ Ron Rivera goes off on ESPN’s ‘Bullcrap’ Jimmy Garoppolo report
While most Washington Commanders fans were still reeling over their team’s near-buzzer-to-buzzer loss to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, Ron Rivera took to the microphone in an attempt to explain what happened and lay out a plan moving forward. And yet, Rivera’s media availability won’t be...
Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start
The Dallas Cowboys made the shocking decision to let wide receiver Amari Cooper walk in free agency this offseason. The belief appeared to be that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys brass knew CeeDee Lamb was the better receiver. After Cooper surpassed 100 yards receiving with a touchdown for the second straight game Thursday night, Jones […] The post Jerry Jones reveals real ‘issue’ with Amari Cooper with Cowboys after hot Browns start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL […] The post The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts’ Matt Ryan will disagree with Chris Jones’ characterization of crucial penalty in win over Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a major upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as Matt Ryan and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 20-17. It did not come without controversy, though, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a key third-down sack on Ryan. It led to a crucial […] The post Colts’ Matt Ryan will disagree with Chris Jones’ characterization of crucial penalty in win over Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Jaire Alexander gets brutal update after picking up injury vs. Buccaneers
The Green Bay Packers traveled to Tampa Bay Sunday to take on the Buccaneers. It’s a matchup featuring two of the greatest quarterbacks in history with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady sharing the field for what could be the final time. Through three quarters of play, the Packers are in control, leading 14-6. However, not all of the news is good for Green Bay.
