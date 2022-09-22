Read full article on original website
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Voice of America
Families Mourn as Scores Die on Lebanon Migrant Boat
At least 71 people died when the migrant boat they were aboard sank off the Syrian coast after sailing from Lebanon earlier this week, the Lebanese transport minister said, as search operations continued Friday. It marks the deadliest such voyage yet from Lebanon, where mounting economic desperation has led many...
Thousands of Russians Flee Military Mobilization as Anti-War Protests Erupt
London — Thousands of Russians are trying to flee the country to escape the partial mobilization of civilians into the military. The move was announced Wednesday in a televised address by President Vladimir Putin, after Russian armed forces suffered significant losses in recent weeks of their invasion of Ukraine.
Australia Calls on China to Help End War in Ukraine
Sydney — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on China to use its influence to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Wong spoke to reporters Thursday after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Wong said she...
Journalists Arrested in Iran, Warned About Protest Coverage
Iran’s record of media repression and arrests is casting a chill over female journalists who want to report on mass protests. Journalists inside Iran are “afraid of speaking openly,” Kiran Nazish, founding director of the Coalition for Women in Journalism, or CFWIJ, told VOA on Friday. Nearly...
Russian-Orchestrated Voting Begins in Ukraine’s Occupied Regions
Russian-orchestrated voting has begun in occupied regions of Ukraine in referendums that ask voters if they want their regions to become part of Russia. The voting began Friday in Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The voting, widely viewed as a way for Russia to justify the...
Though Lauded Abroad, Japan’s Abe Leaves Complicated Legacy at Home
TOKYO — Hundreds of foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Tuesday’s state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a reflection of his broad popularity overseas. But Abe, who was assassinated in July, leaves a more divided legacy at home. Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, won respect,...
Amini Death Exposes Rival Faces of Tehran
Tehran, Iran — Two Tehrans have been on show since Mahsa Amini died in morality police custody last week — the city of black-clad women castigating "improper" dress and a rival city that resents being told what to wear. For the past week since the 22-year-old's death three...
US Welcomes Belarus Release of Journalist, Urges More
Washington — The United States on Sunday welcomed the release in Belarus of a journalist for a U.S.-backed outlet but urged freedom for hundreds of other prisoners rounded up in a crackdown on dissent. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty had said days earlier that one of its reporters, Aleh Hruzdzilovich,...
UN Warns of Growing Criminal Threat from Mekong Region Casinos, SEZs
Bangkok — The unchecked growth of freewheeling business enclaves and casinos in and around Laos is opening new money laundering and drug trafficking options for crime networks using the country to push spiraling volumes of narcotics across Asia, the United Nations warns. As China and Thailand tighten their borders...
UN: Climate of Repression in Belarus Stifles Civil, Political Rights
Geneva — The United Nations reports the human rights situation in Belarus has seriously deteriorated as the government seeks to maintain control over its people, stripping them of their civil and political rights. The report, submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council, finds the climate of repression continues throughout...
Regional Fights Take Stage at UN Where Ukraine Has Dominated
United Nations — Two of the world's most persistent conflicts punctuated debate at the United Nations on Friday, as the annual gathering of world leaders deviated from the dominating issue of the war in Ukraine. Addressing hostilities thousands of miles apart and sharing little more than their decades of...
US, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Tensions Over Taiwan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart discussed on Friday the need to maintain open lines of communication to manage the relationship between Beijing and Washington, especially during times of tension. Following their meeting in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, a statement...
Why African Nations Are Mostly Silent on China's Rights Record
Johannesburg, South Africa — Most African states have stayed silent as Western nations and rights groups condemn China over a recent United Nations human rights report on China's treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region. The report, published by then-U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet...
Nations Focused on Conflicts, Concerns New and Old at UN
United Nations — At the U.N. General Assembly Friday, leaders from all corners of the world continued to call for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and many condemned President Vladimir Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons. “Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine – a scourge...
Protests in Iran after Woman Dies in Police Hands
Protests have spread across Iran in recent days. They began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s Islamic dress rules. What caused the protests in Iran?. Iran’s morality police arrested Amini on September 13 in Tehran. She was visiting there...
Human Rights Lawyer Pays Painful Price for Standing Up to Xi's China
After years apart from his family, a Chinese lawyer put aside his high-stakes work and flew to America for a reunion with his wife and two daughters. Ding Jiaxi, formerly a successful corporate attorney, was now practicing a perilous vocation: human rights law in China. It was the fall of 2017. A year earlier, Ding had been released after serving three and a half years in prison for his rights activism. He had only now managed to join his family, who'd taken refuge in Alfred, a leafy town of clapboard homes in western New York, where some locals don't bother to lock their doors.
Iran's Main Reformist Party Urges End to Mandatory Dress Code
Tehran — Iran's main reformist party called Saturday for an end to the mandatory Islamic dress code for women in force since 1983, after eight straight nights of protests. The Union of Islamic Iran People's Party also called for the winding down of the morality police charged with enforcing the code following the death in their custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.
