South Sudan Hopes Planned Port in Djibouti Will Increase Market Access, Profits
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN — Officials in South Sudan confirmed this month they have bought land on the coast of Djibouti to build a port. South Sudan says the port will be key for exporting the country’s crude oil, which currently goes through Sudan, as well as for importing goods, most of which come through the Kenyan port of Mombasa.
Procore Opens First MENA Office in Dubai to Reinforce Industry Commitment
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the opening of its first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) office, located in Dubai’s Internet City, following a successful launch in the region last year. This new office reflects Procore’s long-term investment and commitment to the MENA region, and signifies the company’s continued growth and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005027/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Hong Kong Says It Will Scrap COVID Hotel Quarantine
HONG KONG — Hong Kong said it will scrap its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals beginning Monday, more than 2.5 years after it was first implemented, in a long-awaited move for many residents and businesses in the financial hub. All international arrivals will be able to...
Human Rights Lawyer Pays Painful Price for Standing Up to Xi's China
After years apart from his family, a Chinese lawyer put aside his high-stakes work and flew to America for a reunion with his wife and two daughters. Ding Jiaxi, formerly a successful corporate attorney, was now practicing a perilous vocation: human rights law in China. It was the fall of 2017. A year earlier, Ding had been released after serving three and a half years in prison for his rights activism. He had only now managed to join his family, who'd taken refuge in Alfred, a leafy town of clapboard homes in western New York, where some locals don't bother to lock their doors.
UN Warns of Growing Criminal Threat from Mekong Region Casinos, SEZs
Bangkok — The unchecked growth of freewheeling business enclaves and casinos in and around Laos is opening new money laundering and drug trafficking options for crime networks using the country to push spiraling volumes of narcotics across Asia, the United Nations warns. As China and Thailand tighten their borders...
Study: Asian Coastal Cities Sinking at Fastest Rate
New Delhi, India — Sprawling coastal cities in South and Southeast Asia are sinking faster than elsewhere in the world, leaving tens of millions of people more vulnerable to rising sea levels, a new study says. Rapid urbanization has seen these cities draw heavily on groundwater to service their...
Wang: China’s Reunification Key to Peace in Taiwan Strait
United Nations — China’s foreign minister told the U.N. General Assembly Saturday that only when China is “completely reunified” can there be “enduring peace” across the Taiwan Strait. “Any scheme to interfere in China’s internal affairs is bound to meet the strong opposition of...
FPT Software Launches Chipmaking Subsidiary; Produces First Semiconductor Chips
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 percent of global sales 1. IDC projects that worldwide semiconductor revenue will reach $661 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.7 percent over 2021 2. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220925005082/en/ FPT Tower - FPT Corporation’s headquarter in Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo: Business Wire)
Report: Large Food Companies Face Big Losses Due to Climate Change
Researchers say top food businesses could lose 25 percent of their value by 2030 if they do not meet world climate goals. The study was presented recently at Climate Week New York, an event linked to the gathering of world leaders for the United Nations General Assembly. The research comes...
Auto suppliers feel the green squeeze as carmakers get clean
TAMWORTH, England, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The auto industry's drive to a greener and cleaner future is a treacherous road for companies in its beleaguered supply chain. Only the strong and the shrewd may survive.
US, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Tensions Over Taiwan
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Chinese counterpart discussed on Friday the need to maintain open lines of communication to manage the relationship between Beijing and Washington, especially during times of tension. Following their meeting in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, a statement...
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile into Sea, Says South
Tokyo — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, extending what has already been a record-breaking number of North Korean launches this year. South Korea’s defense ministry said the North fired a short-range ballistic missile from the...
Food bank interest surges with 250% increase in online searches: Labour analysis
Interest in food bank services has surged dramatically – with a 250% increase in online searches for “food banks near me” since March 2020, Labour Party analysis shows.Ahead of his conference party speech, shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth visited the Big Help community group in Liverpool, which provides wrap-around services with food, employment, and debt support.During his visit, Mr Ashworth revealed Labour’s analysis of Google trends data, which shows searches for “food bank near me” have increased by 250% compared with the first week of March 2020, immediately before the pandemic.The research also shows searches for “energy bill...
Africa Air Traffic Control Strike Grounds Flights Across Region
Dakar, senegal — An air traffic control strike grounded flights in and out of West and Central Africa on Friday, causing chaos for passengers traveling to Europe and the United States and inside the continent. Staff at the Agency for Aerial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA), which...
House sellers ‘putting up prices despite rate rises and cost of living crisis’
House sellers have continued to raise their asking prices despite borrowers facing higher interest rates and the cost of living squeeze, data from property portal Rightmove shows. The average price of a home coming to market increased by £2,587, or 0.7% month-on-month in September to £367,760, according to the company....
Dow Hits 2022 Low as Markets Sell Off on Recession Fears
Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes of interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Friday at its lowest point of the year. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low.
11 Killed by Cattle Rustlers in North Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya — At least 11 people, including eight police and a local chief, have been killed in drought-stricken northern Kenya by cattle rustlers whom they had been chasing, police said Sunday. The theft of livestock or quarrels over grazing and water sources are common between cattle herding communities...
Air Traffic Controllers Suspend Strike in West and Central Africa
Dakar — A 48-hour strike by air traffic controllers in West and Central Africa has been suspended, their union said Saturday. The strike, which started Friday, has disrupted flights across the region and left hundreds of passengers stranded at airports Saturday. The Union of Air Traffic Controllers’ Unions (USYCAA),...
Uganda Says Ebola Caseload Rises to 16 as Outbreak Grows
Kampala — Uganda said on Sunday its Ebola caseload had jumped to 16 people while a further 18 people also likely had the disease, fueling fears of a spreading outbreak that involves a strain for which a vaccine has not yet been found. In a tweet, the Ministry of...
Cheetahs Once Again Live in India After 70 Years
For the first time since 1952, wild cheetahs are living in India. Eight of the big cats arrived Saturday from the southern African nation of Namibia. They are part of a reintroduction program and will live in a large open space. Cheetahs once lived in India, but died out about 70 years ago. Scientists hope the cats will learn to hunt deer and other wild animals in the area. And they hope the cheetahs will reproduce.
