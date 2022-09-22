ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Sedona Historical Society Hosts Annual Pioneer & Community Picnic

By Sedona.biz Staff
 3 days ago

Sedona News – The Sedona Historical Society will host its annual Pioneer and Community Picnic at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Sunday, October 2 at noon. Sedona pioneer descendants and old-timers will be special guests. Residents interested in learning more about local history are invited, but must RSVP. Seats are limited.

This is a wonderful event to be enjoyed by anyone interested in meeting Sedona pioneer descendants and long-time residents. Light lunch will be provided by the Sedona Heritage Museum. Old-timers and long-time Sedona residents are encouraged to bring historic photos and artifacts to share, and newcomers are encouraged to bring their curiosity and interest in local history. This will be a good last-chance to submit items for the Society’s 2022-2062 Time Capsule project.

After lunch, a microphone will be passed around to pioneer descendants and old-timers who will tell stories of early Oak Creek Canyon and Sedona life and times. All Sedona history memories encouraged, but there will be a special emphasis on war-time memories of life in Sedona.

For more information or to RSVP, call 928-282-7038. The Sedona Historical Society’s mission is to research, preserve and teach the history of the greater Sedona area. As part of that effort the Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum at 735 Jordan Rd. in Uptown Sedona.

