Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath
A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
How Dementia Presents Differently In Men Versus Women
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), close to six million Americans are currently experiencing some form of dementia. Those over 65 years old make up the largest group, at roughly 5.6 million. The experts at Alzheimer's Association describe dementia as an overall term, as opposed to...
New Research Suggests Babies Develop Food Preferences While Still In The Womb
Frustrated with a kid who refuses to eat veggies? Try not to get too upset with them. They might have been born with that aversion before they were born.
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
RELATED PEOPLE
Therapist Fired For TikTok Video Defends Her Comments On Black Men Needing Therapy
Shabree Rawls is addressing the backlash she received after her controversial post went viral. The post Therapist Fired For TikTok Video Defends Her Comments On Black Men Needing Therapy appeared first on NewsOne.
US surgeon general sparks horror after sharing ‘unpopular’ ice cream opinion: ‘Impeach’
The US Surgeon General has managed to turn a tweet about ice cream into a debate after he celebrated National Ice Cream Cone Day by admitting that he prefers to eat just the cone.On Thursday 22 September, Vivek Murthy took to Twitter to share his unique ice cream preference, where the public health official revealed that he likes ice cream cones “without the ice cream”.Murthy expressed the opinion, which he noted was likely an “unpopular” one, alongside two photos showing him holding the empty waffle cone he appeared to order at an ice cream stand.“This might be an unpopular...
psychreg.org
The Value of Self-Love to Our Mental Health
As cliché as it may sound, loving yourself first will always have a positive domino effect in your life. As often as we hear it, as easy as we say this phrase, it is the opposite of doing it. How do we love ourselves first? But, then, what does...
Does Vitamin D Affect Estrogen Levels?
There is some evidence that vitamin D may play a role in regulating estrogen levels in the body. In a study conducted by The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, postmenopausal, obese, and overweight women received 2,000 IUs of vitamin D daily for a year. It was discovered that the women whose vitamin D blood levels rose the highest experienced the greatest drops in blood estrogens, which can increase the risk of developing breast cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Difference Between Self-Love and Narcissism
Oscar WildeDarlene Lancer (This post has an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.) “To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance,” wrote Oscar Wilde. Known for his wit and irony, was Wilde referring to narcissistic love or real self-love and healthy narcissism? There is a difference. Wilde's use of the word “romance” suggests the former. That’s a key to differentiating the two concepts.
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Friends' Infidelity Contagious?
In a recent study, researchers exposed participants to stories and instances of infidelity. Participants then experienced less commitment to their current relationship and expressed a greater desire for alternative partners. Environments that foster a greater prevalence of infidelity may make people more vulnerable to infidelity. A new study published in...
qhubonews.com
Opinion: Finding the love of your life…how do you do it?
There are many people who are currently in love relationships with people who they themselves know are not the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with. If you are that person, you must understand the following: Your problem is not that you don’t know how to get a new boyfriend or girlfriend, your problem is that you are not looking for THE right KIND of person. If you are in a relationship with a person who wants to waste time, get into vices, be unfaithful, use drugs or other bad habits, YOU CANNOT THINK THAT YOU ARE GOING TO MAKE THAT PERSON CHANGE.
Study Reveals ADHD May Be A Risk Factor For Cardiovascular Disease
Approximately 2.8% of adults 18 to 44 in the world live with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, according to the ADHD Institute. Cardiovascular diseases were responsible for almost one-third of deaths in 2019, making them the predominant killer worldwide (via the World Health Organization). But what do these two conditions have in common? Well, according to a recent study in World Psychiatry, they're significantly linked. The study tracked more than five million adults in Sweden for about 12 years with no previous history of cardiovascular disease. Among the people who lived with ADHD, 38% of them were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease during the study. Only 23% of those without ADHD developed cardiovascular disease.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Relearning the World Through Grief
Death and grief are at the heart of life. Closure is an unrealistic idea. Research supports that remaining connected to the deceased is often therapeutic. Grief is a process in which we relearn how to navigate the world after a significant loss. Millions of people around the world are discussing...
Can Too Much Sleep Actually Be Bad For Your Brain Health?
New research reveals how too much sleep can actually be bad for us, particularly when it comes to our cognitive health.
psychologytoday.com
Busting Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is not about individual stress reduction or calm, but collective human harmony. As we practice mindfulness, we learn how to best use our minds to be our best selves for others. Staying commited to a mindfulness practice long-term could ulitimately benefit your family and community. Approximately 30 years ago,...
The Number Of Preventable Maternity Deaths In The US May Surprise You
The overwhelming majority of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented. Now experts elaborate on what changes can be made for the future.
Opinion: Self-Affirmations At Work
The number of negative thoughts that arise due to stress, fatigue, and failure at work can affect your confidence, mood, and enthusiasm at work. If allowed to continue, this can certainly make you hate your job even more and not be passionate about developing a career in the direction you want. So that that doesn’t happen, try repeating some positive affirmations that can help you overcome negative thoughts or self-sabotage at work.
Do Genetics Or Physical Activity Play A Bigger Role In Longevity?
The pursuit of longevity has become not only a motivator but a massive industry. But which plays a bigger role in how long we live: our lifestyle or our genes?
Why You Should Be Totally Honest With Your Doctor About Depression
Despite your initial instincts to isolate yourself during a depressive episode, it's extremely important to be honest with your doctor. Here's why.
Being A Night Owl May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think
About half of Americans snooze between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. These hours place us in the center of what scientists call the chronotype bell curve.
Health Digest
New York, NY
84K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0