Lima News
Lima VFW Auxiliary to host meatloaf dinner
LIMA — At 5 p.m. Friday, Oct 7th, VFW Post 1275 AUX, 124 E. Elm St., Lima, will be hosting a homemade meatloaf dinner, with trimmings, roll, butter and dessert for $12 per person. Dinner is open to the public and everyone is welcome. Carry outs are available. You...
Lima News
Safety City Trick or Treat scheduled
LIMA — The Lima Noon Optimist Club is hosting its annual Trick or Treat at Safety on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event hosts around 2,000 to 2,500 children. The club is looking for participants to hand out candy or other items. Community members with a building are welcome to participate. If you do not have a building you are welcome to hand out candy with your company sign. A table and chairs for participants will be provided.
Lima News
Car shows and more
Today: Bluffton Cars & Coffee, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 902 N. Main St., Bluffton. An informal gathering for enthusiasts and their cars. This free show features all makes of automobiles and motorcycles. Tuesday: Lee’s Famous Recipe Tuesday Night Cruise-Ins, 5 to 8 p.m., Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, 311 W....
Lima News
Elida announces homecoming events
ELIDA — Elida Local Schools Homecoming Parade begins at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 at The Elida Fieldhouse. The route will be E. North St. onto Greenlawn, left onto E. Main St., left onto Baxter St., left onto E. North St., and back to the Fieldhouse. Elida’s Homecoming...
Lima News
Perry begins wrestling
LIMA — The Perry School Board met and decided to add wrestling to their athletic programs in the 2024 school year. Chadwick Zink appeared to provide the impetus needed to get the program under way. “My son is moving into the junior high school and Perry does not have a program,” Zink said. “Instead of moving him out of the district to a school that does have it, we wanted to start wrestling here.”
Lima News
Walk to end Alzheimer’s at Ottawa Metro Park
LIMA — There are an estimated 6.5 million people in the U.S. who have Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050 the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia is projected to reach 12.7 million, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia...
Lima News
Abstract, action/sports winners announced in The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition
Winners of the abstract and action/sports categories are announced today in the 26th annual The Lima News Amateur Photo Competition. WHAT: The Lima News’ 26th annual Amateur Photo Competition. WHEN: October at ArtSpace/Lima downtown; after that, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center High Street Mall Gallery through end of year...
Lima News
Group with Lima roots tops Granite Peak
GRANITE PEAK, Mont. — The secret to mountain climbing, as summed up by Charles Johns is, “You have to get the ‘no’ out of your heart and just put one foot in front of the other.”. Taking the West Rosebud Trailhead, Johns and his friends, Clint...
Lima News
Real Wheels: Cruisin’ in a 1969 Skylark convertible
LIMA – When you own a convertible, you may give up something, but then you gain a lot. That’s how Micke Whited, of Lima, sees it. He’ll admit the rear seat of a convertible is smaller, and there is limited trunk space. However, he says what makes it worthwhile is the wind-in-the-hair experience while driving down the highway or the thrill of cruising topless on your favorite country road.
Lima News
Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
Lima News
Roundup: TD pass gives Bluffton win against Crestview
CONVOY — Garret Bogart’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Braeden Jordan in the fourth quarter gave Bluffton a 17-14 Northwest Conference victory Friday night against Crestview. Landon Shutler had a touchdown run also for the Pirates, who also scored on a safety. Isaac Kline had a TD run and Bryson Penix had a touchdown throw to Kellin Putman for Crestview.
Lima News
Police calls
1800 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday. 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 2500 block of Lowell Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft...
Lima News
High school football: Celina shuts down Bath
CELINA – It took a little time for Celina’s offense to start clicking. However, after going into the halftime break with a 7-0 lead over Bath, Celina came out of the locker room and reeled off 22 unanswered points to pull away for a convincing 29-0 victory over Bath in a Western Buckeye League football matchup at Celina Stadium Friday night.
