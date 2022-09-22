ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima News

Lima VFW Auxiliary to host meatloaf dinner

LIMA — At 5 p.m. Friday, Oct 7th, VFW Post 1275 AUX, 124 E. Elm St., Lima, will be hosting a homemade meatloaf dinner, with trimmings, roll, butter and dessert for $12 per person. Dinner is open to the public and everyone is welcome. Carry outs are available. You...
Lima News

Safety City Trick or Treat scheduled

LIMA — The Lima Noon Optimist Club is hosting its annual Trick or Treat at Safety on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event hosts around 2,000 to 2,500 children. The club is looking for participants to hand out candy or other items. Community members with a building are welcome to participate. If you do not have a building you are welcome to hand out candy with your company sign. A table and chairs for participants will be provided.
Lima News

Car shows and more

Today: Bluffton Cars & Coffee, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 902 N. Main St., Bluffton. An informal gathering for enthusiasts and their cars. This free show features all makes of automobiles and motorcycles. Tuesday: Lee’s Famous Recipe Tuesday Night Cruise-Ins, 5 to 8 p.m., Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, 311 W....
Lima News

Elida announces homecoming events

ELIDA — Elida Local Schools Homecoming Parade begins at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 at The Elida Fieldhouse. The route will be E. North St. onto Greenlawn, left onto E. Main St., left onto Baxter St., left onto E. North St., and back to the Fieldhouse. Elida’s Homecoming...
Lima News

Perry begins wrestling

LIMA — The Perry School Board met and decided to add wrestling to their athletic programs in the 2024 school year. Chadwick Zink appeared to provide the impetus needed to get the program under way. “My son is moving into the junior high school and Perry does not have a program,” Zink said. “Instead of moving him out of the district to a school that does have it, we wanted to start wrestling here.”
Lima News

Walk to end Alzheimer’s at Ottawa Metro Park

LIMA — There are an estimated 6.5 million people in the U.S. who have Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050 the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia is projected to reach 12.7 million, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia...
Lima News

Group with Lima roots tops Granite Peak

GRANITE PEAK, Mont. — The secret to mountain climbing, as summed up by Charles Johns is, “You have to get the ‘no’ out of your heart and just put one foot in front of the other.”. Taking the West Rosebud Trailhead, Johns and his friends, Clint...
Lima News

Real Wheels: Cruisin’ in a 1969 Skylark convertible

LIMA – When you own a convertible, you may give up something, but then you gain a lot. That’s how Micke Whited, of Lima, sees it. He’ll admit the rear seat of a convertible is smaller, and there is limited trunk space. However, he says what makes it worthwhile is the wind-in-the-hair experience while driving down the highway or the thrill of cruising topless on your favorite country road.
Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
Lima News

Roundup: TD pass gives Bluffton win against Crestview

CONVOY — Garret Bogart’s 75-yard touchdown pass to Braeden Jordan in the fourth quarter gave Bluffton a 17-14 Northwest Conference victory Friday night against Crestview. Landon Shutler had a touchdown run also for the Pirates, who also scored on a safety. Isaac Kline had a TD run and Bryson Penix had a touchdown throw to Kellin Putman for Crestview.
Lima News

Police calls

1800 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday. 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 2500 block of Lowell Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 700 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft...
Lima News

High school football: Celina shuts down Bath

CELINA – It took a little time for Celina’s offense to start clicking. However, after going into the halftime break with a 7-0 lead over Bath, Celina came out of the locker room and reeled off 22 unanswered points to pull away for a convincing 29-0 victory over Bath in a Western Buckeye League football matchup at Celina Stadium Friday night.
