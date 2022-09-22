ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Macon man admits intent to distribute heroin

MACON — A Macon resident with a criminal history that includes an armed robbery conviction admitted in court that he possessed with the intent to distribute heroin as a result of a federal investigation into drug trafficking in middle Georgia. Adrian Howard, 46, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim

ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Police arrest Morrow homicide suspect

MORROW — Clayton County police said a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an unidentified person in Morrow. The incident occurred at 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 22 at a home on Trammell Road in Morrow. Police said the homicide was committed at the home adding that...
MORROW, GA
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA

