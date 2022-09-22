Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT – Outback Steakhouse – 3088 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GAWild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Jersey Mike's Subs - 133 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Steak & Shake - 2999 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Hibachi Buffet Grill & Sushi 4025 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093Wild Orchid MediaWarner Robins, GA
Related
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Macon man admits intent to distribute heroin
MACON — A Macon resident with a criminal history that includes an armed robbery conviction admitted in court that he possessed with the intent to distribute heroin as a result of a federal investigation into drug trafficking in middle Georgia. Adrian Howard, 46, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession...
Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim
ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
Ex-boyfriend gets life without parole for murdering DeKalb postal worker
Tyrika Terrell was scared that her ex-boyfriend and the father of her child would hurt her, according to investigators. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
Atrium Health Navicent nurse arrested, charged with recording woman in childbirth
MACON, Ga. — An Atrium Health Navicent nurse faces a felony charge for allegedly recording a woman in labor and posting it to social media. The alleged video recording happened at Atrium Health Navicent on May 16. The arrest warrant says the woman who gave birth learned on August...
wgxa.tv
Monroe deputies: Paroled drug dealer back in jail two months later
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)- Monroe County deputies say Kevin Taylor had a second chance-- and blew it big. The sheriff's office says Taylor is someone they knew due to his criminal record, pointing out his 2019 arrest. Prosecutors convicted him in 2020 to 10 years in prison with 10 years on probation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of 78-year-old woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaking out
ATLANTA — The family of a 78-year-old woman killed in March in a Buckhead parking deck are speaking out because there still has not been an indictment in the crime. 78-year-old great-grandmother and former Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacqueline Mixon was attacked on March 1st in the Piedmont Hospital parking deck.
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
After 5 years of torment, DeKalb mother says she’s found peace
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — After five years of torment, Eugenia Terrell says she’s finally found some peace. Terrell was in the courtroom on Friday when the man convicted of killing her daughter was sentenced to life in prison. “That’s just the end of it,” said Terrell. “We don’t...
Clayton News Daily
Police arrest Morrow homicide suspect
MORROW — Clayton County police said a suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an unidentified person in Morrow. The incident occurred at 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 22 at a home on Trammell Road in Morrow. Police said the homicide was committed at the home adding that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Boy shot by man accusing him of robbery arrested at hospital, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a boy shot multiple times by someone accusing him of robbing their home was arrested after police discovered he was wanted by police. Police did not identify the "juvenile" boy, but said he is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at the detention area...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Wrong-way driver blamed for fatal Washington Co. wreck, liquor bottle found in car
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal accident in Washington County is under investigation. In a post on Facebook, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened Saturday night on Highway 88, also known as the Fall Line Freeway. It was near the Jefferson County line. The Georgia State...
Police: Drugs in car seized after driver fails to pull over for emergency vehicle
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is behind bars after failing to pull over for an emergency vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 19 officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Mercedes, due to the driver failing to pull over as an emergency vehicle drove by.
Man shot overnight along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. APD officers responded to a location at on Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.
Attorney for Atrium Nurse accused of filming labor says she's done nothing wrong
MACON, Ga. — The attorney for an Atrium Health Navicent nurse facing an eavesdropping charge says she's done nothing wrong and will fight the charge against her. Macon lawyer Ken Smith reached out to 13WMAZ on Saturday about the charge against Rachel Fastow. She was arrested Wednesday by Atrium's...
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
Macon nurse arrested after video of woman giving birth reportedly shared on Snapchat
The nurse, Rachel Elizabeth Fastow, of Macon, was released from the Bibb County jail Thursday evening after posting a $44,000 bond.
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
Comments / 2