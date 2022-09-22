A woman called to report her dad needed help on a disabled boat off the Texas coast, but searchers have been unable to find him, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. His daughter called authorities at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, saying her dad was aboard a 19-foot boat near the Galveston jetties, according to a news release. Coast Guard Station Galveston launched a search.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO