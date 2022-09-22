Read full article on original website
COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A warming and drying trend over the next few days has firefighters on the Cedar Creek Fire watching for increased activity as crews check recreation sites in the burned areas to see how they fared. Here's Saturday's update: Cedar Creek FireSeptember 24, 2022Daily Update at 8:30 AM Cedar Creek Fire Quick The post Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area appeared first on KTVZ.
Eight Social Service Organisations In Lincoln County Will Receive $4.65 Million To Start Treatment Programmes Paid For By Measure 110
Lincoln County service providers will soon receive millions of dollars raised by a contentious, ground-breaking Oregon ballot measure to help deal with substance abuse, homelessness, and related issues. Measure 110, which Oregon voters approved in November 2020 and which redirects state marijuana taxes into a program that pays for supportive...
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires
Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for eastern Lane County due to wildfire smoke
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek fire, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice. According to the agency, the fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir...
Box on the roof: City sets public hearing
Eventually — maybe one of these years — the oldest former church building in Albany might again get a steeple. But in the meantime it has only the base on which, once upon a time, its steeple sat. The base looks like a box plopped on the roof...
Oakridge and Westfir residents experience hazardous air quality due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — “It’s back up into the three, 400s completely smoked out now,” said Oakridge resident Leslie Havner. “I can’t see any of the mountains or trees be on my own yard.”. As the Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, Oakridge and Westfir...
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
Eastern Linn County plane crash kills one
One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed Sept. 22 in the mountainous eastern reaches of Linn County. Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail said they heard the drone of an airplane and a loud crash, then smelled fuel but could not see an airplane, according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Cedar Creek Fire containment increases as weather slows down fire spread
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Warmer and drier weather has slowed down the Cedar Creek Fire and firefighters have been successful in their mop up operations, fire officials say. These operations include extinguishing hot spots, breaking apart smoldering debris, and cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire.
Nazi flag suddenly appears at Florence Business Center, quickly taken down
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A Nazi flag hoisted at the Florence Business Center Thursday morning was removed as soon as employees noticed its presence, they said. An image of a Nazi flag flying at the Florence Business Center was posted to social media at about 11:30 a.m. on September 22. According to employees at the business center, the flag was not present when they arrived at the building at 8:30 a.m. that morning. Employees add that when they noticed it, they rushed to take down the flag as quickly as possible.
Eugene parents weigh in on school safety as disturbing 'swatting' trend goes around
EUGENE, Ore.—As a disturbing trend, making fake calls about active shooters is happening in schools all across America; parents in Eugene share a few thoughts on school safety. Richard Campbell is a father of four; his youngest daughter is eight and goes to a 4J school. He told KEZI...
Lane County Sheriff's Office says to be prepared when mushroom hunting
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It's currently mushroom hunting season. But after many missing person reports in the past, the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you to have a plan to get back safely. Mushroom hunting is usually a family-fun event. But authorities say you should make a plan so...
Family without home after Roseburg house fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A family has been displaced after a house fire that started in the laundry room caused serious damage to the structure, the Roseburg Fire Department said. RFD says they responded to the fire at 1595 west Lookingglass Road about 12:20 p.m. on September 22. When they arrived, they say they found residents had safely evacuated a one-story home with smoke and fire billowing out of the laundry room. Fire officials say crews went into action, searching the interior and exterior of the house for any potential victims while working to put out the fire from inside the house. Firefighters say the fire was able to be put out, but the house suffered extensive damage from the fire, smoke and water and was rendered unlivable.
SECOND DAY WITH RAIN IN ROSEBURG
Roseburg had significant rainfall for the second day in a row, on Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .45 inches of rain. That followed .33 inches of rain on Tuesday. Fall begins with dry conditions starting Thursday through the next week. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s.
Neighbors and witnesses seek answers after human remains are found in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore.—Nearby residents and witnesses are searching for answers after human remains were found off Highway 101 across from Fred Myer near Munsel Lake Road. Police said they found the body Wednesday afternoon just before 5 p.m. David Stentz rents out and makes sandboards right across the street from...
Ducks hit the road to take on undefeated Washington State
PULLMAN, Wash. — The University of Oregon football team is on the road for its first conference game of the season Saturday against undefeated Washington State.
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
Equipment falls and injures one person at Reser Stadium after OSU football game
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An employee of a contracting firm is recovering after an equipment fell on him at Reser Stadium after the Oregon State University football game, university officials confirmed. This happened Saturday night after the OSU vs. USC game. Officials said the equipment fell on his lower body and he...
