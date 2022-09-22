ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Report: Woman accused Ime Udoka of making unwanted comments

BOSTON - A new report about the relationship that led the Boston Celtics to suspend head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-2023 season may explain why the punishment is so severe.The Celtics announced Thursday night that Udoka had been suspended for violations of team policies. There is no guarantee that he will return to the job after the suspension is up."A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date," the statement said. "The suspension takes effect immediately."Earlier on Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski -- who first broke the story on Wednesday...
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Dejounte Murray Is Thankful For LeBron James’ Mentorship: "Somebody That Took Me Under His Wing Around 17 Years Old... I’m Just Thankful To Have Somebody Like That In My Corner.”

The Atlanta Hawks going into the 2021-22 season were expected to be a solid playoff team. With them making all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 playoffs, the Hawks opted to run it back with the team last season. This time though, the team did not perform to its expectations.
ATLANTA, GA
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy