E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin

Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
The Independent

Prince Harry was ‘incensed’ after courtiers ‘got in the way’ of Queen meeting, book claims

Prince Harry was reportedly “incensed” after a private meeting with the Queen to discuss his and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal duties was allegedly hampered by courtiers.A forthcoming book by The Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low claims that Harry sent an email to his father, King Charles III, stating that he and wife, Meghan Markle, were unhappy, that their current set-up within the royal family was “not working for them”, and that they wanted to go and live in North America. In an excerpt published in The Times, Low spoke to members of the royal household...
The Independent

House of the Dragon showrunner shares regret over heartbreaking episode 6 death

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
