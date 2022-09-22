Read full article on original website
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Popular discount store set to open new location in Texas next monthKristen WaltersWeatherford, TX
247Sports
TCU kickoff time/television versus Oklahoma announced
TCU’s kickoff time for their matchup against Oklahoma has officially been announced. The Big 12 Conference announced that the Frogs and Sooners will kickoff at 11 a.m. and be televised on ABC. The Frogs are coming off a 42-34 win over rival SMU on Saturday. In the win, quarterback...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on TCU’s 42-34 Win vs. SMU
The TCU Horned Frogs came off their bye week and defeated the SMU Mustangs, 42-27, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Saturday. The win enabled TCU (3-0) to wrap up an undefeated non-conference slate after victories over Colorado and Tarleton. SMU (2-2) dropped its second straight game after losing to Maryland last week.
SMU fan brings awesome sign to TCU game
One SMU fan brought a great sign to Saturday’s game against TCU. The Mustangs took on the Horned Frogs in Sonny Dykes’ return to face his former team, which TCU won 42-34. There was some hostility towards Dykes from the home SMU crowd, as expected. But the killer...
247Sports
Final: TCU 42 SMU 34
TCU looks to improve to 3-0 on the season as they travel to Dallas to face rival SMU (2-1) in the Battle for the Iron Skillet at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. It will be the 101st meeting between the two teams. TCU has won the previous six meetings in Dallas, however, SMU has won the past two games including a 42-34 win last year in Fort Worth.
SMU Daily Campus
SMU loses Iron Skillet game to TCU in front of a record-attendance crowd.
UNIVERSITY PARK – In a game watched by a record crowd of 35,569 on Saturday, SMU lost out to TCU, 42-34, in the Iron Skillet game. This loss was especially disappointing, said Rhett Lashlee, SMU Head Coach. “We’ve got a locker room full of really hurt guys. At the...
247Sports
TCU HC Sonny Dykes gets emotional discussing quarterback Max Duggan
Although he wasn’t making this an emotional game about himself in his return to SMU, TCU head coach Sonny Dykes did show some emotion when talking about one of his players on Saturday afternoon following the Frogs’ 42-34 win over the Mustangs. Saturday’s game has been circled on...
SMU Daily Campus
Traitor, Loser, Snake: Sonny Dykes’s image “irreparable” to SMU students and fans
UNIVERSITY PARK – Students label former head coach Sonny Dykes a “Benedict Arnold” for his decision to abscond SMU football last year for its crosstown rival TCU. Sonny Dykes, who was the face of the program for over four years, left an SMU team high and dry mid-season to join bitter rivals TCU. For most students and fans who long-respected Dykes, that was enough to change their minds about him.
CBS Sports
Watch SMU vs. TCU: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The TCU Horned Frogs watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will head out on the road to face off against the SMU Mustangs at noon ET on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with TCU going off at just a 2-point favorite.
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
dmagazine.com
BREAKING: Cistercian Is Destroying Jesuit
DNF (tie): Jesuit, St. Mark’s. Having established that, let me check the stats on the North Texas Giving Day leaderboard for schools. Ah, yes. Here we are. Jesuit, which enrolls about 1,100 students, currently sits at No. 95, with $10,430 raised. Cistercian, with only about 330 students, sits at No. 2, with $429,774.
dallasexpress.com
Six DFW Baylor Scott & White Operated Hospitals Sold
The ownership of six local hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has changed hands as Seavest Healthcare Properties acquired the facilities. In total, the emergency care hospitals include 190,000 square feet of space and are located in Burleson, Colleyville, Keller, Murphy, Rockwall, and Grand Prairie. All six facilities are operated...
7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store
When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Arlington, TX
Arlington is an exciting city located between Fort Worth and Dallas in Texas. As a vibrant city, Arlington offers a wide range of exciting activities, from museums, sports events, and restaurants, to fun music. Before you visit any city, it is important to research and come up with a list of interesting activities to do in that city. This article will make your research work easier. If you ever visit Arlington in Texas, here is a list of twenty fun activities to do in this city.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
H-E-B sold 1,000 pounds of brisket for opening of Frisco True Texas BBQ
That's a lot of beef, y'all.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best restaurants in Dallas
There really is something for everyone in Dallas, whether that be burgers, pizza, Mexican food, you name it.
When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
dallasexpress.com
Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas
Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
