Memphis, TN

Woman gets ‘baby daddy’ to shoot current boyfriend: MPD

By Jerrita Patterson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  A Memphis woman was arrested overnight after police say she set up a violent attack targeting her boyfriend.

Tiffany Williams is now charged nearly two months after a shooting that left her boyfriend critically injured.

One rushed to hospital after Midtown shooting

Detectives say this all started at a house on Nelson Avenue, which Williams shared with her boyfriend. The two began arguing, leading Williams to issue a threat she was going to have her “baby daddy pull up.”

Shortly thereafter, a white sedan did pull up. William’s boyfriend tried to drive away.

Two turns later, on Euclid Avenue, there was gunfire. The boyfriend was hit in the back.

Another bullet weny through the window of a home on Euclid Avenue, where a family was inside. They were uninjured.

Others looked on after the vehicle being trailed crashed at Euclid and Emmie Street, where things came to an end.

Williams is now facing charges for reckless endangerment and attempted murder.

The “baby daddy” was identified as William Waddlington. Waddlington has been charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Comments

Jaye Baby
3d ago

People do not think. Why would you call your baby daddy knowing that when everything comes to light your child will lose both parents behind nonsense. Just sad. Now y'all both in jail big dummies.

Reply
40
Jay
3d ago

itsss ALOT of that going on in this city... believe it or not...a nice percentage of the Killingsss and shootingssss....revolved around....some....MEGA MAGGOT... such as herself.....

Reply
13
Blackwulfe342022
3d ago

WOW You cannot make this stuff up, sadly 😞 these people are the dominant DNA strain in our community 🤏🏿 and that means it can only get worse. The closer you are to 💩itty people like this the shorter your life expectancy will get.

Reply
4
WREG

More than 100 kidnappings reported in Memphis in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– While the number of reported kidnappings may be alarming to some, the data from Memphis Police is consistent with recent years. We spoke with Bennie Cobb, a retired captain with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, to review the data released by the Memphis Police Department. “If I hear of one kidnapping, I’m alarmed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police investigate several Midtown shootings believed to be connected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a series of shootings in Midtown that are believed to be connected. The first incident happened Wednesday night just after 11 p.m. on N Belvedere Boulevard where a man had been shot. The victim said he and his brother were inside a...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

