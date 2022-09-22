Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
HUBB NYC continues 421a spending spree, buying Park Slope building
One of New York City’s biggest buyers of 421a-eligible properties has added another to its portfolio. HUBB NYC acquired a 13-story, 63-unit residential and retail building at 223-225 4th Avenue in Park Slope from Greystone Development for $40 million, according to property records filed Friday. A Cushman & Wakefield...
Blackstone’s 8 Spruce sues tenant over alleged pop-up restaurant
No amount of crabs with salmon roe will save a pop-up dinner business owner from eviction, so long as those in charge at 8 Spruce Street gets its way. Beam Living, which manages the luxury apartment building in the Financial District, is suing to have Carlos Gasperi removed from his 75th-floor unit, Crain’s reported. The building manager alleged Gasperi, who owns a speakeasy dining concept that operates out of several spots in the city, has been hosting restaurant service in his one-bedroom apartment.
Short-term rental company taking over Midtown hotel
A short-term rental company is zeroing in on New York City’s hotel market, signing two leases in the span of a week. Miami-based CorpHousing Group announced a 15-year master lease operation agreement for The Tuscany Hotel in Murray Hill. The property at 120 East 39th Street is currently a St. Giles Signature Hotel.
LIC tenant claims Tishman Speyer violated rent stabilization
A tenant at a Tishman Speyer development in Long Island City is suing the developer, claiming it violated rent stabilization regulations tied to the now-defunct 421a tax break. Housing Rights Initiative filed the lawsuit alongside the 28-10 Jackson Avenue tenant, the Commercial Observer reported. Only one tenant was involved at...
