ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

HUBB NYC continues 421a spending spree, buying Park Slope building

One of New York City’s biggest buyers of 421a-eligible properties has added another to its portfolio. HUBB NYC acquired a 13-story, 63-unit residential and retail building at 223-225 4th Avenue in Park Slope from Greystone Development for $40 million, according to property records filed Friday. A Cushman & Wakefield...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Blackstone’s 8 Spruce sues tenant over alleged pop-up restaurant

No amount of crabs with salmon roe will save a pop-up dinner business owner from eviction, so long as those in charge at 8 Spruce Street gets its way. Beam Living, which manages the luxury apartment building in the Financial District, is suing to have Carlos Gasperi removed from his 75th-floor unit, Crain’s reported. The building manager alleged Gasperi, who owns a speakeasy dining concept that operates out of several spots in the city, has been hosting restaurant service in his one-bedroom apartment.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Short-term rental company taking over Midtown hotel

A short-term rental company is zeroing in on New York City’s hotel market, signing two leases in the span of a week. Miami-based CorpHousing Group announced a 15-year master lease operation agreement for The Tuscany Hotel in Murray Hill. The property at 120 East 39th Street is currently a St. Giles Signature Hotel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
therealdeal.com

LIC tenant claims Tishman Speyer violated rent stabilization

A tenant at a Tishman Speyer development in Long Island City is suing the developer, claiming it violated rent stabilization regulations tied to the now-defunct 421a tax break. Housing Rights Initiative filed the lawsuit alongside the 28-10 Jackson Avenue tenant, the Commercial Observer reported. Only one tenant was involved at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy