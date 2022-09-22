ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Pistons, by trading for Bojan Bogdanovic, prove they're no longer tanking — and it's the right call

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujVHc_0i6FCOcn00
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

There comes a time in every rebuilding organization’s timeline when they decide they are no longer selling assets but instead buying.

That is exactly what the Detroit Pistons did by trading for Bojan Bogdanovic, a valuable 6-foot-7 forward who has averaged at least 17.0 points per game in four consecutive seasons, from the Jazz.

This move represented a passing of the torch, in some ways. Utah is very obviously tanking after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (as well as Patrick Beverley, Royce O’Neale, and now Bogdanovic). Meanwhile, it also means that Detroit (despite trading Jerami Grant) is graduating into a new chapter of its organizational reconstruction.

Detroit, however, was undoubtedly a surprising destination for Bogdanovic.

Before becoming the Pistons general manager, Troy Weaver was a longtime executive for the Thunder. During his time with the organization, he was the right-hand man for Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti. The Thunder are a team that knows a thing or two about the art of tanking.

Since taking over the front office, Weaver has implemented similar strategies in Detroit. Early in Weaver’s tenure, the Pistons bought out Blake Griffin and traded Christian Wood, Luke Kennard, and Derrick Rose.

Dan Wetzel described it as one of the all-time great tank jobs in NBA history (via Yahoo):

“Weaver took over as general manager last offseason, inheriting a going-nowhere, veteran-laden roster. Rather than continue to tread water or wait to bottom out in the standings, he proceeded to trade away nearly everyone.”

Every single player who was on Detroit’s roster in 2019-20 was gone by September 2021.

The losing seasons netted them rising star Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. They selected Jaden Ivey, another potential star, this year.

Cunningham and Ivey are joined by several other recent first-rounders including Saddiq Bey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III, Killian Hayes, and (most recently) Kevin Knox.

Now, however, Detroit has indicated that they are no longer prioritizing getting the highest draft pick possible by finishing at the bottom of the standings.

Instead, as noted by The Athletic’s James Edwards, they want to “make progress in the win column” this season.

Bogdanovic was an instrumental player on a team that had the best record in the NBA during the 2020-21 season. He has already played in eight playoff series during his NBA career thus far.

Nerlens Noel, the defensive-oriented big man who they also acquired from the Knicks this off-season, has made the playoffs multiple times since turning pro as well.

Even though Detroit isn’t going to contend to make the Eastern Conference Finals this year, they’re likely no longer going to be in the race for the No. 1 overall pick.

Instead, it’s more likely they feel they have their young core in place and want them to experience winning. Like the Grizzlies in 2021 and the Cavs and Timberwolves last season, this is a young team that could exceed their expectations and perhaps they can even make the playoffs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Nia Long, Ime Udoka News

The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season following a relationship with a female Celtics staff member. On Friday morning, Nia Long, the fiancee of Udoka, said she was stunned by the news. In her first public comments, Long said she learned of the news when the rest of the world did this week.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Utah State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ime Udoka’s mistress handled his travel, Nia Long’s move

A new report published on Saturday shared a detail about Ime Udoka’s affair. TMZ Sports reports that Udoka’s mistress handled travel planning for the Boston Celtics head coach. Not only did the woman make team-related travel arrangements for Udoka, but the woman also reportedly helped make some arrangements for Udoka’s long-time girlfriend, actress Nia Long.
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
E! News

Nia Long Comments After Fiancé Ime Udoka Is Suspended From Celtics

Watch: Kevin Hart & Kobe Bryant Went to Basketball Camp Together. Nia Long is ready to speak out about the drama surrounding her fiancé, Ime Udoka. Following Ime's suspension as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team rules, the Best Man actress shared a statement, via her rep Shannon Barr, thanking everyone for their love during this time.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#The Detroit Pistons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Westbrook is saying the right things ahead of training camp

With training camp set to open on Monday, the scenario Los Angeles Lakers fans have been dreading has apparently come to pass: Russell Westbrook is starting camp as a Laker. The team flirted with multiple trade offers that would’ve brought back Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield and Bojan Bogdanovic, just to name a few options, but in the end, it has elected to hold on to the 2017 league MVP, at least for now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBA Analysis Network

Warriors, Jordan Poole To Begin Contract Extension Talks Soon

The Golden State Warriors had to say goodbye to a few key rotation players this NBA offseason. Owner Joe Lacob has shown a willingness to pay a lot of money for a winning team, as the Warriors have the highest payroll in the league and pay an exorbitant luxury tax. While they would have loved to keep everyone, it was not feasible as everyone, even owners, have a spending line that they can’t afford to go over.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Star Signs With New Team

Former NBA star Kenneth Faried has signed with Soles de Mexicali. Faried has played for the Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets over eight seasons in the NBA. The Athletic reported (earlier this month) that he had a workout with the Golden State Warriors.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Taylor Decker thought the Lions would go for it on 4th down instead of trying a field goal

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is among the many who expected that Detroit head coach Dan Campbell would elect to go for it on 4th-and-4 late in the team’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. It’s easy to see why Decker would think that after Campbell had gone for it five previous times on fourth down in the game, successfully converting four.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
204K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy