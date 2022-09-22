The Pistons, by trading for Bojan Bogdanovic, prove they're no longer tanking — and it's the right call

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

There comes a time in every rebuilding organization’s timeline when they decide they are no longer selling assets but instead buying.

That is exactly what the Detroit Pistons did by trading for Bojan Bogdanovic, a valuable 6-foot-7 forward who has averaged at least 17.0 points per game in four consecutive seasons, from the Jazz.

This move represented a passing of the torch, in some ways. Utah is very obviously tanking after trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert (as well as Patrick Beverley, Royce O’Neale, and now Bogdanovic). Meanwhile, it also means that Detroit (despite trading Jerami Grant) is graduating into a new chapter of its organizational reconstruction.

Detroit, however, was undoubtedly a surprising destination for Bogdanovic.

Before becoming the Pistons general manager, Troy Weaver was a longtime executive for the Thunder. During his time with the organization, he was the right-hand man for Oklahoma City’s Sam Presti. The Thunder are a team that knows a thing or two about the art of tanking.

Since taking over the front office, Weaver has implemented similar strategies in Detroit. Early in Weaver’s tenure, the Pistons bought out Blake Griffin and traded Christian Wood, Luke Kennard, and Derrick Rose.

Dan Wetzel described it as one of the all-time great tank jobs in NBA history (via Yahoo):

“Weaver took over as general manager last offseason, inheriting a going-nowhere, veteran-laden roster. Rather than continue to tread water or wait to bottom out in the standings, he proceeded to trade away nearly everyone.”

Every single player who was on Detroit’s roster in 2019-20 was gone by September 2021.

The losing seasons netted them rising star Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. They selected Jaden Ivey, another potential star, this year.

Cunningham and Ivey are joined by several other recent first-rounders including Saddiq Bey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III, Killian Hayes, and (most recently) Kevin Knox.

Now, however, Detroit has indicated that they are no longer prioritizing getting the highest draft pick possible by finishing at the bottom of the standings.

Instead, as noted by The Athletic’s James Edwards, they want to “make progress in the win column” this season.

Bogdanovic was an instrumental player on a team that had the best record in the NBA during the 2020-21 season. He has already played in eight playoff series during his NBA career thus far.

Nerlens Noel, the defensive-oriented big man who they also acquired from the Knicks this off-season, has made the playoffs multiple times since turning pro as well.

Even though Detroit isn’t going to contend to make the Eastern Conference Finals this year, they’re likely no longer going to be in the race for the No. 1 overall pick.

Instead, it’s more likely they feel they have their young core in place and want them to experience winning. Like the Grizzlies in 2021 and the Cavs and Timberwolves last season, this is a young team that could exceed their expectations and perhaps they can even make the playoffs.