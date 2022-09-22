Read full article on original website
Related
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
Washington H.S. Queen and King crowned
Washington High School seniors A.J. Dallmayer and Madison Haithcock were crowned King and Queen prior to the game against the Hillsboro Indians Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at Gardner Park. Please see today’s sports for a report on the game and today’s Friday Night Lights page for more Homecoming photos.
Record-Herald
Panthers 7th and 8th football split with Jackson
High winds and lower temperatures were in the forecast for Miami Trace’s home junior high football contest against the visiting Jackson Ironmen on Thursday, Sept. 22. The 7th grade game saw the Ironmen jump out to a 28-0 halftime lead. Midway through the third quarter, Jackson punched in another...
Record-Herald
Panthers fall to Ironmen of Jackson, 49-28
JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers began the Frontier Athletic Conference portion of the 2022 season when they visited Jackson High School to take on the defending FAC champion Ironmen. The Panthers gave a valiant effort, trailing 35-28 in the fourth quarter. The Ironmen scored two touchdowns in the...
Comments / 0