Read full article on original website
Related
SAISD high school teacher accused of inappropriately texting former student
The former student reported the messages, police said.
Power restored at Northside ISD campuses that were previously experiencing power outages
SAN ANTONIO — Power was out at several Northside Independent School District campuses on Friday morning due to a CPS Energy related issue, the district said. The district posted on Facebook that Brandeis High School, Stinson Middle School and Steubing Elementary School were experiencing the outages. There was a partial outage at May Elementary School.
SAISD teacher arrested for sending 'inappropriate' texts to high school student in another district, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old SAISD teacher accused of sending "inappropriate text messages" to a high school student was arrested Friday, authorities say. According to officials with the Cibolo Police Department, the victim on Thursday reported the messages allegedly sent by Thomas Rivera to an administrator at Steele High School in Cibolo, where Rivera used to teach. A police investigation ensued, culminating in Rivera being taken into custody at Lanier High School "without incident."
Investigators need your help identifying robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying a robbery suspect. Officials say a 2007 Nissan X-Terra was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road in far north Bexar County on August 14, with a wallet inside the vehicle. The suspect used the stolen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
texasstandard.org
San Antonio incident highlights lasting trauma from Uvalde shooting
On Tuesday parents of Jefferson High School students in San Antonio received scary news. There were unconfirmed reports of an active shooter on campus, reports that would later be proven false. But for the hundreds of parents who went to the school, tensions and anxiety were high. After a breakdown...
Parents clashed with San Antonio officers during Jefferson High School lockdown
Parents clashed with officers during a lockdown after reports of a shooting.
One driver reported dead after splitting vehicle in half following fatal HWY 90 crash
The Bexar County Sheriff Office has asked drivers to find another route
One dead after crash on Highway 90
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in far west Bexar County on Mechler Lane and US Hwy 90. Roads in the area were closed for at least two hours as the Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash. Learn more about KENS 5:
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
Medical examiner IDs driver, passenger killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on Highway 90 have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Carmen Azucena Corpus, 21, and Kevin Horacio Corpus, 22, of Kirby, died from multiple trauma injuries they sustained in the crash, according to the ME. Both of them died at the scene.
San Antonio man charged with making terroristic threats against 2 schools
He is facing house arrest and a mental health evaluation.
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
KSAT 12
‘If you knew him, you loved him’: Family of road-rage shooting victim seeks justice
SAN ANTONIO – Family members of Mark Maldonado Jr. describe him as “friendly” and the “life of the party.”. Now, he is gone after San Antonio police said he was killed during a road-rage shooting on Friday, Sept. 16, in the 6200 block of W. Commerce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CPS Energy restores power following overnight Helotes substation crash
The vehicle has not been found, the utility said.
news4sanantonio.com
Police search for teen missing for more than a month, Help Us Find: Beau Taylor
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 17-year-old Beau Taylor. Beau was last seen July 17 west of Downtown along W. Poplar St. not far from S. Zarzamora. Police are also concerned because they say Beau suffers from a medical condition. "What...
KSAT 12
Man, 67, being held in Bexar County Jail on $2,500 bond dies of apparent ‘medical episode’
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate held on a $2,500 bond for a misdemeanor theft charge died while in custody on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. A detention officer found 67-year-old Rogelio Hernandez unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 a.m. and called for backup before attempting lifesaving measures, BCSO said.
KSAT 12
Program provides free housing for former foster youth completing their college degree
SAN ANTONIO – For young adults who have aged out of the foster care system, it can be a challenge to finish college without the support and resources of a family. Now, three colleges in San Antonio are partnering with the THRU Project to break down the biggest barrier to higher education -- finding a place to live.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bexar County investigating after inmate dies in cell following medical episode
SAN ANTONIO — A 67-year-old Bexar County Adult Detention Center inmate has died after experiencing what authorities say was a "medical episode" in his cell. The inmate, identified as Rogelio Hernandez, was found around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. The officer who found him reportedly initiated a "Code One Blue"...
San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the actions against the District 1 councilman are 'a preliminary step until an investigation on the events in question is completed.'
themercedesenterprise.com
Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Witnesses follow robbery suspects after man is left beaten
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested Friday after a 56-year-old man was beaten and robbed over a cell phone, said San Antonio police. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, two 23-year-old men got into an argument with a man over a cell phone on the 2100 block of Culebra Road.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0