ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House advances rule despite ‘squad’ defections

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prKBg_0i6FBzsX00

House Democrats advanced a rule covering policing and public safety bills on Thursday after a vote was initially delayed because of opposition from a coalition of progressive Democrats.

Members of the far-left “squad” voiced opposition to the lack of “accountability measures” in one of the four bills up for consideration, threatening to tank the entire package. They also took issue with how some of the bills were brought up through a fast-track process.

The chamber ultimately passed the rule in a 216-215-1 vote.

Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) joined Republicans in voting against the measure. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) voted present.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), another member of the squad, backed the rule, as did Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Shortly before the vote was to take place, a spokesperson for Bush said the congresswoman was opposed to one of the bills — sponsored by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) — and called for the other three measures to be considered separately.

Rule votes are typically partisan votes. While some Republicans are expected to vote in favor of some of the bills, they traditionally vote against rules even if they support the legislation.

The chamber must approve the rule before debating and holding final votes on each piece of legislation.

The Gottheimer bill would allocate federal grants to local law enforcement agencies that have fewer than 125 officers. Bush said it did not include basic measure to ensure accountability by police.

“Even the most barebones accountability measures like those included in the House-passed Justice in Policing Act were not incorporated into the Rep. Gottheimer bill, which would add nearly a quarter billion dollars in police funding over the next 5 years without addressing the crisis of police brutality — and this despite the strong and continued urging from civil rights and racial justice advocacy leaders to chart a more humane path,” Bush’s spokesperson wrote in a statement.

“As such, Congresswoman Bush maintains her opposition to that bill and supports decoupling its consideration from the other important public safety measures that the House should take up immediately,” the spokesperson added.

The procedural vote for the policing bills was initially scheduled to begin between 9:50 a.m. and 10 a.m., but the House went into recess at 9:55 a.m. The rule ultimately passed just before 1:30 p.m.

Democrats hold a small 221-212 majority in the House, which means the caucus can only afford to lose four members in any vote.

Speaking to reporters following the vote, Bush again pointed to the lack of police accountability in the Gottheimer bill.

“We weren’t the problem, because we feel like, where is police accountability? You know, when does that happen? When does that come into play? When does that prioritize?” Bush said.

She said the bill would allocate “unchecked, unmonitored money.”

Ocasio-Cortez took issue with two of the bills — including the Gottheimer measure — being brought to the floor through a fast-track process.

“I have not heard an explanation as to why those two bills aren’t being properly introduced to the floor on their own merits. And why must they be packaged with a piece of legislation whose final version no one saw before yesterday, who did not get introduced to committee, did not get debated, why we are doing this?” she said.

“And why are some people allowed to completely subvert our democratic processes internally, and why some of us sort of are held to higher standards than others?” she added.

When announcing a deal on Wednesday, key Democratic lawmakers noted that some of their colleagues may vote against the bills.

“Every member of the [Congressional Black Caucus] may not weigh in on it or vote for it — and I’m OK with that,” Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the chairwoman of the Black Caucus, told reporters. “But we wanted to make sure we could say we’re doing the best we can at this time.”

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), the sponsor of one of the bills under consideration, sounded a similar note in regards to her progressive colleagues, telling reporters that while some may defect, “a bulk” of the caucus was behind the deal.

Mike Lillis and Cheyanne Daniels contributed.

Comments / 176

TRUTHISBEST
3d ago

Republicans voted against because of …OF COURSE….the pork laden DemoRAT attachments!!!!!! The deceiving DemoRATS will NEVER let the public be informed of these bills in their entirety!!!! Just look at the so called “inflation reduction bill” that has absolutely NOTHING TO DO WITH REDUCING INFLATION!!!!! The pork attached with this will make your blood boil!!!!!

Reply(6)
181
Charles Kelsoe
3d ago

Isn't it funny. Barely a year ago, the democrats were screaming 'defund the police '. Now here we are less than 2 months before the midterms and all of a sudden, they're claiming to be in support of law enforcement. Wonder just how many people can see through the smoke screen that's being put out?

Reply(13)
136
Pat Zimm
3d ago

Good, its about time the so called adults put the communist cheer squad in their place. In all honesty, the house has become a joke and a clearing house for stupid progressive stunts. More than half of the houses bills never make it to the senate because senators just shake their heads and say those silly kids. AOC and her cabal of morons just run their mouths over fantasy type scams that have no basis on reality.

Reply(7)
89
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Porter
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Joyce Beatty
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Salon

“This is gross”: GOPer brags his aide leaving to work for top bank at Wall Street oversight hearing

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. During a bank oversight hearing this week, Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth boasted that one of his staffers would soon be leaving Congress to work on Wall Street, offering a glimpse of the legalized corruption that permeates the highest levels of the U.S. political system.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#House#Democrats#Democratic#Republicans
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'

Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
ECONOMY
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
The Hill

The Hill

704K+
Followers
82K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy