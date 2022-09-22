Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- We are tracking Ian, and a possibility of heavy rain and wind in the Midlands by the end of the week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday will feature partly sunny skies with a few late evening showers. Morning low temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s. In the Tropics, We are tracking Ian as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico. Rain associated with Ian will arrive in the Midlands late...
WLTX.com
Tropical Storm Ian nearing hurricane intensity
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Ian is already showing signs of rapid strengthening and is expected to become the second major hurricane of the 2022 season by as early as Tuesday. Ian was located about 390 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The storm has maximum sustained...
abcnews4.com
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
Charlotte Stories
Another Aftershock Just Shook SC – Totaling 79 Quakes Since Christmas
Another aftershock rattled the Elgin area of South Carolina last night at 12:52 am, bringing the total number of quakes and aftershocks to 79 since Christmas. The rumbling of the Palmetto State started when a significant 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina (about 50 miles south of Charlotte) the day after Christmas, followed quickly by 2.5, 2.1, and 1.7 magnitude aftershocks.
Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
Century-old pipes causing present-day drainage problems in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recent flooding on Cherokee Street in downtown Columbia is causing problems for surrounding residents. "When we had the big sink hole, you can see the construction going on," Cherokee Street resident Luevenia Bluefort said. According to Columbia Water, Bluefort's neighbors on Washington Street had a pipe...
WIS-TV
Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
Small earthquakes return to Elgin after break
ELGIN, S.C. — A small earthquake happened in Elgin Thursday, and along with the one that took place the other day, represents a return to activity after a temporary halt in the earthquake swarm that's plagued the area all year. The 1.3 magnitude tremor happened at 12:52 p.m. in...
WYFF4.com
Coroner gives more insight into case of woman found dead in Columbia, South Carolina, Belk store bathroom
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We are learning more about the woman found dead Monday in a Belk store bathroom in South Carolina after not being heard from for four days. Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk Department Store at Columbiana Mall, investigators said. Her family said they...
coladaily.com
Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Lexington County
Customers with Blue Granite Water Company were under a boil water advisory for two days, directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. The advisory was lifted Friday for the effected neighborhoods of Bradford Estates, Keystone Commons and Planters Station Subdivision. Water services were impacted due to an...
‘20 is plenty’: Columbia leaders consider lowering neighborhood speed limits to 20 mph
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia city leaders are looking at ways to bump speed limits down in neighborhood streets to 20 mph. Residents living in the Earlewood neighborhood like Rebecca Haynes said they are fed up with speeders . "I have a three and a half year old. He desperately...
One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
coladaily.com
New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia
Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads
We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
WRDW-TV
One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
WIS-TV
School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
Shagging in South Carolina, a little history behind the state dance
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians know it well. In fact, they teach it in our schools. The designated state dance. The Shag. "We can come toward each other as I bring her in and we can go away from each other as I send her out and we finish with a rock step," said Jim Williamson, owner and instructor at Blue Moon Ballroom.
wach.com
Citizens asked to avoid area where officer-involved shooting happened in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid an area of Sumter County due to an officer-involved shooting. Officials say the incident was near Cains Mill Road. Citizens are asked to avoid the area of Cains Mill near Kolb Road. Authorities...
coladaily.com
Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
