Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Tropical Storm Ian nearing hurricane intensity

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Ian is already showing signs of rapid strengthening and is expected to become the second major hurricane of the 2022 season by as early as Tuesday. Ian was located about 390 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The storm has maximum sustained...
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
Charlotte Stories

Another Aftershock Just Shook SC – Totaling 79 Quakes Since Christmas

Another aftershock rattled the Elgin area of South Carolina last night at 12:52 am, bringing the total number of quakes and aftershocks to 79 since Christmas. The rumbling of the Palmetto State started when a significant 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina (about 50 miles south of Charlotte) the day after Christmas, followed quickly by 2.5, 2.1, and 1.7 magnitude aftershocks.
ELGIN, SC
City
Columbia, SC
WBTW News13

Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement. Saturday morning around 1:30, an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guignard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Small earthquakes return to Elgin after break

ELGIN, S.C. — A small earthquake happened in Elgin Thursday, and along with the one that took place the other day, represents a return to activity after a temporary halt in the earthquake swarm that's plagued the area all year. The 1.3 magnitude tremor happened at 12:52 p.m. in...
ELGIN, SC
#First Day Of Fall
coladaily.com

Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Lexington County

Customers with Blue Granite Water Company were under a boil water advisory for two days, directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. The advisory was lifted Friday for the effected neighborhoods of Bradford Estates, Keystone Commons and Planters Station Subdivision. Water services were impacted due to an...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in West Columbia shooting on Friday evening

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is looking for answers regarding a shooting that happened Friday evening at an area apartment complex. According to a spokesperson for the department, the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at 1035 Comanche Trail - the address of Riverbanks Retreat Apartments.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

New western wear store opens in Northeast Columbia

Midlands area residents who crave the comfort and style of western wear have a new option for shopping: La Herradura Western Wear is now open at 7380 Two Notch Rd., near Lowe’s in northeast Columbia. La Herradura offers cowboy boots, shoes, felt and straw hats, caps, shirts, jackets, belts, accessories and more for men and women in the nearly 9,000 square-foot store.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

School bus crash in Lexington Co, SCHP responds

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has responded to a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident occurred in the area of WE Jeffcoat Road and Burns Drive around 3:35 p.m. There were injuries reported but first responders have not been able to...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Autopsy results completed for woman found dead in Columbiana Mall

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the autopsy results for Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia, found dead in a public bathroom inside the Belk store in the Columbiana Center. A forensic autopsy was performed by MUSC in Charleston Thursday morning. The results of that autopsy found that Durham died of...
COLUMBIA, SC

