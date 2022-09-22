Read full article on original website
Related
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
WHEC TV-10
Two people arrested for burglary in Livingston County
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Deputies in Livingston County arrested two people and charged them with burglary. The first is Shawn Ganoe. The 40-year-old from Canandaigua is accused of a September 15th burglary at a business in Caledonia. Police say Ganoe cut a fence at the business and entered a secure...
Acting Bath police chief appointed permanently
The Village of Bath has appointed Colin Taft as the permanent police chief after he served as acting and provisional Chief since early 2021.
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
Cortland County man gets DWI after driving erratically
A Cortland County man was pulled over on September 18th for driving erratically in the Town of Cortlandville.
wlea.net
Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Is Hiring Now
From The Steuben Co Sheriff’s Dept: Full-time Correction Officer Positions. Are you a motivated person looking for a career in law enforcement? The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is looking for you! Immediate openings in the position of full time Correction Officer, including benefits and retirement. Sign up today for the examination and join a team of highly trained professionals and serve your community!
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man found guilty of raping a child
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Livingston County man is headed to prison for raping a child. Christopher Wilmet of Leicester was found guilty of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say the 34-year-old sexually assaulted a child under the age 15 at a trailer park back in 20-19. He’ll be sentenced in November.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horseheads Walmart to lose paper bags next month
The Chemung County store said it will soon stop selling paper bags altogether.
newyorkupstate.com
Haunted houses in Upstate NY: 22 best Halloween attractions to make you scream
What are the best haunted houses in Upstate New York? 2022 Halloween attractions from Buffalo and Rochester to Syracuse and Albany (and everywhere in between) include spooky hayrides, bone-chilling trails of terror, scream parks thrills and truly terrifying zombie zip-lining. There are plenty of real-life haunted places across the region,...
NewsChannel 36
Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
The Central on Main in Canandaigua to close for construction, renovation
CANANDAIGUA — The Central on Main is closing for the season about a month earlier than usual to make way for construction, but before that comes a Saturday night party. The work at this outdoor dining space in downtown Canandaigua, which is expected to start next week, helps make what was a temporary fix to help downtown restaurants and bars recover from the COVID-19 pandemic more permanent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clark Meadows staff members transform into blushing brides
CANANDAIGUA — It all started when Clark Meadows housekeeper Bonnie Ellis scored several pieces of costume jewelry at a garage sale. She thought the sparkly brooches might lend themselves to a tea party for residents; her coworkers agreed. But, as one staff member put it, “At Clark Meadows, everything has to go a little bit above.”
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
WETM
Two men arrested on weapon and drug charges in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 22, Elmira Police Officers arrested two men on weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop. According to the Elmira Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Mount Zoar Street. Officers learned that the driver had narcotics and was taken into custody. Upon further investigation, officers also located a 9mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds inside the vehicle. They also found an extended magazine loaded with 17 rounds of 9mm ammunition, marijuana, and a large quantity of cash.
WHEC TV-10
Spencerport school bus collides head-on with vehicle
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A head-on crash involving a Spencerport school bus happened Thursday afternoon in Rochester. The collision happened at approximately 2:35 p.m. at Dewey and Driving Park Avenues in the city. The bus was taking two students home from a private school when it was hit. The...
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
visitrochester.com
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This October
There are so many things to see, do, and experience when you visit Rochester this October! Check out this list of just some of the special events and activities happening in the area. Whatever you choose to do, share your adventures in Rochester with us using #VisitROC. Fun at Festivals.
Lowering home heating costs this winter
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM)- As it is now fall and temperatures are dropping, it’s time to start to think about turning the heat on in your home. What can you do to save money if you heat your home with something that has seen price hikes over the last year, such as propane? One of the […]
NewsChannel 36
Community gathers in Corning for 2022 Heritage Festival
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- People could get a taste of Corning and Painted Post’s history starting Saturday morning at the 2022 Heritage Festival. The whole family could come out to the Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes to see what life looked like there well over a century ago. Dozens came out to learn more about the history behind the Corning-Painted Post area.
Comments / 0