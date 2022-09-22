ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Shooting threat at East Texas ISD leads to student arrest

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office reports a student was arrested for threatening to shoot other students at Colmesneil ISD. Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil was charged with felony terroristic threat by Tyler County deputies on Wednesday. Deputies were told the Colmesneil ISD student made...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Man sentenced for Tyler County charges convicted for 1988 cold case murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man who received a 199 year sentence for drug and weapons charges in Tyler County has been convicted for the murder of a woman in 1988. According to a press release from DPS, on Sept. 20, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve 20 years for the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Colmesneil, TX
City
Tyler, TX
County
Tyler County, TX
KTSA

Texas Rangers: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1988 cold case murder

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A conviction is now secured after the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs in Jefferson County. It comes more than 30 years after Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur. Investigators say she had last been seen at a nightclub in Silsbee. A few weeks later, police say her driver’s license and other personal items were found under a bridge near Kountze.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Woman indicted was reportedly found with IDs of 59 people

A transient being placed under arrest for trespassing was reportedly found with identifying information for 59 people earlier this year. The woman, identified as Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, was indicted this week for fraudulent use of identifying information. Beaumont police were called to Cowboy Harley, 1150 Interstate 10 south, in...
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Violent Crime#Justice Of The Peace
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm violations, officials said. Timothy Ray Hill, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm “in furtherance of […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away

A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Caretaker charged for fleecing Polk County woman’s finances

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman employed as an at-home caretaker, accessed over $70,00 through ATM withdrawals, forged checks, use of her employer’s credit card, and wire transfers, according to an affidavit. Nancy Kay Boyd, 56, has been charged with financial...
POLK COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

See what Hardin County commissioners are considering

From the Commissioners Court of Hardin County - Notice of Regular Meeting and Agenda set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Hardin County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom (A-131):. 1) Call meeting to order. Judge Wayne McDaniel. 2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Chris Kirkendall. 3) Approve Minutes...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two people dead following apparent murder suicide at Harrisburg

Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder suicide that took place on Wednesday evening in the Harrisburg Community east of Jasper. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe a man shot a woman, who was reportedly staying at the home, and then turned the gun on himself, following an apparent dispute or argument.
JASPER, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking, firearms violations

BEAUMONT – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Tywayne Marquis Parker, 31, pleaded guilty on Feb. 8, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine...
BEAUMONT, TX
CBS19

1 dead in a 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lufkin. Lufkin Police Department responded to the intersection of North Timberland Dr. at Atkinson Dr. Hunter Lackey, 40, was driving a 1996 Saturn Sedan with Lucy Geishaker, 74, in the passenger seat when he he...
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy