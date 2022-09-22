Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Shooting threat at East Texas ISD leads to student arrest
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office reports a student was arrested for threatening to shoot other students at Colmesneil ISD. Chassin Tausch, 17, of Colmesneil was charged with felony terroristic threat by Tyler County deputies on Wednesday. Deputies were told the Colmesneil ISD student made...
POLICE: East Texas Pizza Hut employee shot during attempted robbery
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police say a Pizza Hut employee was injured during an attempted robbery Saturday night. According to the LPD, two men wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Dr. restaurant around 11 p.m., one of them was reportedly armed with a long gun. "They demanded money...
KTRE
Man sentenced for Tyler County charges convicted for 1988 cold case murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man who received a 199 year sentence for drug and weapons charges in Tyler County has been convicted for the murder of a woman in 1988. According to a press release from DPS, on Sept. 20, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve 20 years for the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs.
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Next month will mark 34 years since 36-year-old Patricia Howell Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur, Texas. This week, a man entered a guilty plea for her murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12-year-old Texas girl shoots dad in plot with other girl to kill their families, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl shot her father and then shot herself in the head in a plot with another girl to kill their families, officials said Thursday night. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in northwest Parker County, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
KTSA
Texas Rangers: Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1988 cold case murder
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A conviction is now secured after the 1988 murder of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs in Jefferson County. It comes more than 30 years after Jacobs’ body was found in the Neches River in Port Arthur. Investigators say she had last been seen at a nightclub in Silsbee. A few weeks later, police say her driver’s license and other personal items were found under a bridge near Kountze.
Officials: Lufkin girl arrested for plot to kill her father, run away to Georgia
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A Lufkin girl has been charged with criminal conspiracy after officials in North Texas say she plotted to kill her father as a part of a plan with a Parker County girl, in which they would later run away together to Georgia. In Parker County,...
Port Arthur News
Woman indicted was reportedly found with IDs of 59 people
A transient being placed under arrest for trespassing was reportedly found with identifying information for 59 people earlier this year. The woman, identified as Monique Rene Beaumont, 33, was indicted this week for fraudulent use of identifying information. Beaumont police were called to Cowboy Harley, 1150 Interstate 10 south, in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Call 911, there's a baby' | Livingston family rescues baby they found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — The McClains live close enough to Livingston for convenience, but they're far enough away to avoid most nefarious activity. "It’s just peaceful and quiet,” Katharine McClain said. All was fine until Saturday morning when their security camera recorded a mostly naked man checking their...
East Texas man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm violations, officials said. Timothy Ray Hill, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty on Feb. 17, to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm “in furtherance of […]
KFDM-TV
BPD: Man shot and killed during exchange of gunfire while trying to rob homeowner
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block...
Three people taken to Beaumont hospital after late Friday night wreck in Orange
ORANGE, Texas — Three people had to be taken to the hospital, with one in serious condition, after a Friday night wreck in Orange. Orange Police officers and firefighters responded to the 2500 block of West Park Avenue after receiving a call about a two-vehicle crash before 11 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Two Texas Girls Plot To Murder Their Families and Run Away
A few weeks ago, a Parker county girl had connected with another girl from Lufkin. The two girls exchanged conversations and soon, they began making plans for a future event. The two girls began to formulate a deadly plan. The two created a plan to kill their families and pets, then run away. According to investigators, the Parker County girl planned to shoot her family and pets, then drive to Lufkin, pick up her friend, and take off to Georgia.
2 Beaumont men federally indicted after filming themselves torturing, killing a cat in 2021
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men were federally indicted after filming themselves torturing and killing a cat in 2021. Suspect 28-year-old Donaldvan Williams was arrested for his outstanding warrant on September 20, 2022. The other suspect, 23-year-old Decorius Mire, has not yet been found. On October 15, 2021, Beaumont...
KTRE
Caretaker charged for fleecing Polk County woman’s finances
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman employed as an at-home caretaker, accessed over $70,00 through ATM withdrawals, forged checks, use of her employer’s credit card, and wire transfers, according to an affidavit. Nancy Kay Boyd, 56, has been charged with financial...
KFDM-TV
See what Hardin County commissioners are considering
From the Commissioners Court of Hardin County - Notice of Regular Meeting and Agenda set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Hardin County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom (A-131):. 1) Call meeting to order. Judge Wayne McDaniel. 2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Chris Kirkendall. 3) Approve Minutes...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two people dead following apparent murder suicide at Harrisburg
Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder suicide that took place on Wednesday evening in the Harrisburg Community east of Jasper. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe a man shot a woman, who was reportedly staying at the home, and then turned the gun on himself, following an apparent dispute or argument.
Port Arthur News
Area man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking, firearms violations
BEAUMONT – A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Tywayne Marquis Parker, 31, pleaded guilty on Feb. 8, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine...
1 dead in a 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lufkin. Lufkin Police Department responded to the intersection of North Timberland Dr. at Atkinson Dr. Hunter Lackey, 40, was driving a 1996 Saturn Sedan with Lucy Geishaker, 74, in the passenger seat when he he...
Comments / 0